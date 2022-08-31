Log in
    WBT   US9490901041

WELBILT, INC.

(WBT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
24.01 USD   +0.08%
Welbilt : Jim Courtright Appointed Vice President of Sales, Americas

08/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Jim Courtright Appointed Vice President of Sales, AmericasAugust 31, 2022 NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, announced Jim Courtright has been named Vice President of Sales, Americas for Welbilt effective August 29th. In this role, he will oversee the U.S.-aligned representative groups along with the buying groups. Courtright will be responsible for sales in both North and South America.

Courtright began his foodservice industry career in 1987. In 1994, he joined Scotsman Ice Systems, where he held various roles, including management of sales for the Enodis brands from 2001-2009. In his new position, he returns to the Welbilt brand portfolio. Courtright most recently served as Vice President of Global Accounts at Scotsman Ice, where he was instrumental in growing U.S. and international business.

Disclaimer

Welbilt Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
