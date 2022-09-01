Welbilt : Stan Ioffe Appointed President of Cleveland

September 1, 2022

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, announced Stan Ioffe has been named President of Cleveland, a Welbilt brand, effective August 29th.

Ioffe will assume the day-to-day management of the Cleveland brand. This position was previously held by Graham Sams, President of Garland and Lincoln.

Ioffe spent nine years in the consumer packaged goods industry, holding various roles at General Mills and Canada Bread, a Grupo Bimbo company. He joined Welbilt in 2020 as Head of Finance for the Canadian division, supporting the Garland, Lincoln and Cleveland manufacturing facilities as well as the American ovens and Canadian distribution businesses. In this role, Ioffe provided financial guidance to the brand leaders, supported various product rollouts, managed inflationary pressures, and drove profitable customer growth across Welbilt's portfolio of oven products.