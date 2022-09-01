Welbilt : Tom Kurgan Appointed General Manager, Lincoln

Tom Kurgan Appointed General Manager, Lincoln September 1, 2022 NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, announced Tom Kurgan has been named General Manager for Lincoln, a Welbilt brand, effective August 29th.



In this role, he will be responsible for leading all United States sales, service and support activities for Lincoln.



Kurgan began his foodservice industry career in 1988 with Lincoln Foodservice Products. He has held various sales and marketing positions for Enodis, Manitowoc Foodservice and Welbilt Brands. Kurgan most recently served as Area Vice President for Welbilt, covering the Midwest and Northeast regions.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Welbilt Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 18:30:03 UTC.