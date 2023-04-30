Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Welby Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4438   JP3155410008

WELBY INC.

(4438)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-28 am EDT
620.00 JPY   -2.97%
08:03aKing Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance
RE
04/21Conservative Anglican group says it has no confidence in Church of England leader
RE
03/11Russian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

04/30/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britains King Charles formally accepts the role of Commissioner-in-Chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles' coronation on Saturday will include an invitation to the public to swear allegiance to the monarch and to his heirs and successors, the Archbishop of Canterbury's office said, as it published the liturgy to be used for the event.

The invitation to people to make their homage by participating in a "chorus of millions of voices" was listed among the new elements of an ancient ceremony in a statement from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's office.

That part of the liturgy reads: "All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."

In other firsts, the service will include other languages associated with the British Isles - a prayer in Welsh and a hymn in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic -, and female bishops will be able to participate, the statement said.

Charles, who became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, is due to be crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and religious significance.

"This Coronation celebrates the traditions of over 1000 years," Welby said on Twitter. "It also features new and revised texts and other elements, and the participation of people of all ages and many faiths and backgrounds - as we look forward together with hope."

The new parts will reflect the theme of serving others and represent and celebrate the country's diversity, with members of other faiths set to play an active role in the service for the first time, Welby's office said.

In the latest details it has released on the event, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday Charles will wear robes of crimson and purple silk velvet that were once worn by his grandfather King George VI at his own coronation in 1937.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WELBY INC.
08:03aKing Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance
RE
04/21Conservative Anglican group says it has no confidence in Church of England leader
RE
03/11Russian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv
RE
03/03Holy oil for King Charles' coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
RE
02/06Pope says criminalizing homosexuality is a 'sin'
RE
02/06Pope Francis says laws criminalising LGBT people are a 'sin' and an injustice
RE
02/05Pope Francis says laws criminalising LGBT people are a 'sin' and an injustice
RE
02/05Pope Francis leaves South Sudan, bound for Rome
RE
02/05Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip, urges end to 'blind fury' of violence
RE
02/05Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip urging an end to violence
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 050 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
Net income 2022 33,0 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net cash 2022 822 M 6,04 M 6,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 856 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart WELBY INC.
Duration : Period :
Welby Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELBY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manabu Kamiya chief Financial Officer & Administration Manager
Kohei Morita Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive Officer
Shinya Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Takeshi Hiki Representative Director
Masakazu Nakajima Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELBY INC.70.33%36
ADOBE INC.12.19%173 187
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.25%48 450
WORKDAY INC.11.24%48 213
AUTODESK, INC.4.24%41 838
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.17%34 904
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer