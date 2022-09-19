Queen is laid to rest after state funeral

King Charles and the royal family, including her great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined an unprecedented gathering of some 500 leaders and dignitaries from every corner of the globe.

(The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby)

"Her late majesty famously declared on a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and Commonwealth. Rarely has such a promise been so well kept."

The Last Post and a two-minute silence brought the service to an end.

Earlier tens of thousands of people had lined the streets as the queen's casket made the short journey from Westminster Hall where she had been lying in state.

It was pulled along on a gun carriage by 142 Royal Navy sailors with arms linked.

They were preceded by hundreds of military personnel in full ceremonial dress.

A second royal procession through London followed the funeral and marked the start of the casket's journey west to Windsor Castle for a solemn committal service in St George's Chapel.

There, the symbols of the monarch's power were removed and placed on the altar.

The Lord Chamberlain broke his 'Wand of Office', signifying the end of his service to the sovereign, and placed it on the casket.

Queen Elizabeth was then lowered into the royal vault, ahead of a private burial alongside her late husband Prince Philip later in the evening.

the final resting place of the 96 year-old sovereign after 70 years on the British throne.