Welcast Steels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 04, 2023

Welcast Steels Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 259.14 million compared to INR 94.25 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 282.2 million compared to INR 96.93 million a year ago. Net income was INR 20.87 million compared to INR 10.82 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 32.7 compared to INR 16.95 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 32.7 compared to INR 16.95 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 452.76 million compared to INR 525.81 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 478.68 million compared to INR 531.57 million a year ago. Net income was INR 26.76 million compared to INR 50.99 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 41.93 compared to INR 79.89 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 41.93 compared to INR 79.89 a year ago.