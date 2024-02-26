By Kosaku Narioka
Aeon Co. said it is considering a merger of its Japanese drugstore unit Welcia Holdings with domestic rival Tsuruha Holdings, a move that would create a giant force in a fragmented market.
Japanese retailer Aeon, the parent of Welcia, said Monday that no decision has been made on the possible merger.
Tsuruha Holdings shares were recently 10% higher, Welcia Holdings shares were recently up 14% and Aeon shares rose 1.4%.
Aeon made the comments following local media reports of the potential merger over the weekend.
Aeon in January said it was in talks with Hong Kong-based asset manager Oasis Management to acquire shares of Tsuruha as part of efforts to strengthen its existing tie-up with the Japanese drugstore operator.
