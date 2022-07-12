Welcia : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
May 31, 2022
267,716
7.6
7,713
5.9
10,495
18.6
6,321
19.1
May 31, 2021
248,861
7.0
7,282
(30.8)
8,851
(21.3)
5,307
(19.6)
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended May 31, 2022: ¥6,464 million [22.4 %]
Three months ended May 31, 2021: ¥5,279 million [(20.7)%]
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Three months ended
haveYen
Yen
May 31, 2022
30.30
30.28
May 31, 2021
25.50
25.48
(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been
adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the three months ended
Mary 31, 2022 reflect the accounting standard, etc.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of May 31, 2022
493,764
212,033
41.7
As of February 28, 2022
463,048
207,886
43.5
(Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥205,656 million As of February 28, 2022: ¥201,602 million
(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the three months ended Mary 31, 2022 reflect the accounting standard, etc.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
February 28, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
February 28, 2023
Fiscal year ending
February 28, 2023
16.00
-
16.00
32.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
per share
of parent
First half
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
555,800
9.3
25,360
11.5
28,540
13.5
17,560
13.1
84.20
(cumulative)
1,110,000
8.2
47,000
9.3
51,600
8.4
28,400
7.4
136.17
Full year
(Notes) 1. Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None
2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The above consolidated results forecast figures reflect the accounting standard, etc.
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
Newly included: - (
), Excluded: - (
)
Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 8 of the attached document.
(4) Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
1)
Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
May 31, 2022:
209,633,676 shares
February 28, 2022:
209,633,676 shares
2)
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
May 31, 2022:
894,960 shares
February 28, 2022:
1,077,900 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
208,639,189 shares
Three months ended May 31, 2021:
208,094,371 shares
(Note) The number of shares of the Company held in the Employees' Stock Ownership ESOP Trust (February 28, 2022: 624,800 shares; May 31, 2022: 441,700 shares) and the number of shares of the Company held in the Directors' Remuneration BIP Trust (February 28, 2022: 440,442 shares; May 31, 2022: 440,442 shares) were included in the total number of treasury stock at the end of the period. The number of shares of the Company held in the Employees' Stock Ownership ESOP Trust was included in the number of treasury stock, which was to be deducted from the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period (May 31, 2021: 1,502,114 shares; May 31, 2022: 981,682 shares).
These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements provided herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and the Company does not promise the achievement of those forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and the notes on the use of the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the attached document.
Table of Contents - Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results.........................................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation of Operating Results.......................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position ......................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information...................
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes ........................................................................
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Operating Results
During the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022), as severe restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to be eased, there were moves toward returning to normalcy with the lifting of the semi-emergency coronavirus measures across the country and other circumstances. However, the outlook for the Japanese economy still remains uncertain amid concerns about the impact of the resurgence of infection in China and the prolonged turmoil in Ukraine, as well as factors including a decline in consumer confidence due to rising raw material costs and energy prices, depreciation of the yen and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.
In the drugstore industry, the primary area of the Group's business, the environment for business continues to be challenging due to such factors as aggressive store openings by competitors, major players expanding their scales of business through mergers and acquisitions, and competition involving players from across different industrial sectors and business formats.
Under such circumstances, the Group continued to operate its business to provide products and services, while implementing measures to prevent infections and thorough hygiene management, and also actively engaged in the free PCR and other testing programs. Sales of goods division were driven by seasonal products in the OTC segment and others, but the number of customers for existing stores continued to decrease, partly in a rebound from the previous year's stay-home demand. In the cosmetics segment, sales have not recovered to the level before the pandemic, although sales of products such as makeup-related products are recovering with the increase in opportunities for people to go out. In the dispensing division, the number of prescriptions handled increased due primarily to hospital visits returning to normal with increased outings and the increase in stores with dispensing pharmacies (1,864 stores as of May 31, 2022), despite the effects of the revision of drug dispensing fees and NHI drug prices. Additionally, the Group managed to optimize selling, general and administrative expenses, mainly in terms of its labor costs by managing store man-hours for optimization and improving store operational efficiency through the promotion of automatic ordering, although utilities expenses were increased by soaring fuel prices.
As for store openings and closures, the Group as a whole opened 41 stores and closed four stores, to have a total of 2,505 stores as of May 31, 2022.
(Unit: No. of Stores)
No. of stores as
No. of stores as
of February 28,
Openings
Closures
of May 31, 2022
2022
WELCIAYAKKYOKU
2,023
38
2
2,059
Pupule Himawari
132
-
-
132
Marudai Sakurai
92
1
-
93
Pharmacy
SHIMIZU YAKUHIN
65
-
1
64
Marue Drug
58
-
1
57
YODOYA
25
-
-
25
Kanamitsu Yakuhin
26
-
-
26
MASAYA
36
1
-
37
Total in Japan
2,457
40
4
2,493
Welcia-BHG
11
1
-
12
(Singapore)
Total
2,468
41
4
2,505
(Note) Of the number of stores as of May 31, 2022, 1,712 stores of WELCIA YAKKYOKU, 19 stores of Pupule Himawari, 37 stores of Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy, 40 stores of SHIMIZU YAKUHIN, 22 stores of Marue Drug, 10 stores of YODOYA, 19 stores of Kanamitsu Yakuhin, and five stores of
2
