Welcia : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] July 5, 2022 Company name: WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 3141 URL: https://www.welcia.co.jp/ Representative: Tadahisa Matsumoto, President and Representative Director Contact: Takamune Shibazaki, Director, Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Phone: +81-3-5207-5878 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 5, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % May 31, 2022 267,716 7.6 7,713 5.9 10,495 18.6 6,321 19.1 May 31, 2021 248,861 7.0 7,282 (30.8) 8,851 (21.3) 5,307 (19.6) (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended May 31, 2022: ¥6,464 million [22.4 %] Three months ended May 31, 2021: ¥5,279 million [(20.7)%] Net income Diluted net income per share per share Three months ended haveYen Yen May 31, 2022 30.30 30.28 May 31, 2021 25.50 25.48 (Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the three months ended Mary 31, 2022 reflect the accounting standard, etc. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of May 31, 2022 493,764 212,033 41.7 As of February 28, 2022 463,048 207,886 43.5 (Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥205,656 million As of February 28, 2022: ¥201,602 million (Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the three months ended Mary 31, 2022 reflect the accounting standard, etc.

2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Total Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 February 28, 2022 Fiscal year ending - February 28, 2023 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 16.00 - 16.00 32.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners per share of parent First half Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 555,800 9.3 25,360 11.5 28,540 13.5 17,560 13.1 84.20 (cumulative) 1,110,000 8.2 47,000 9.3 51,600 8.4 28,400 7.4 136.17 Full year (Notes) 1. Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None 2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The above consolidated results forecast figures reflect the accounting standard, etc.

* Notes: (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Newly included: - ( ), Excluded: - ( ) Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 8 of the attached document. (4) Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares) 1) Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock): May 31, 2022: 209,633,676 shares February 28, 2022: 209,633,676 shares 2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: May 31, 2022: 894,960 shares February 28, 2022: 1,077,900 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year): Three months ended May 31, 2022: 208,639,189 shares Three months ended May 31, 2021: 208,094,371 shares (Note) The number of shares of the Company held in the Employees' Stock Ownership ESOP Trust (February 28, 2022: 624,800 shares; May 31, 2022: 441,700 shares) and the number of shares of the Company held in the Directors' Remuneration BIP Trust (February 28, 2022: 440,442 shares; May 31, 2022: 440,442 shares) were included in the total number of treasury stock at the end of the period. The number of shares of the Company held in the Employees' Stock Ownership ESOP Trust was included in the number of treasury stock, which was to be deducted from the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period (May 31, 2021: 1,502,114 shares; May 31, 2022: 981,682 shares). These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements provided herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and the Company does not promise the achievement of those forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and the notes on the use of the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the attached document.

Table of Contents - Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results......................................................................................... 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results....................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position ...................................................................................................................... 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information................... 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes ........................................................................ 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................................................................. 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................... 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income................................................................................................... 6 Three Months Ended May 31 ...................................................................................................................... 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income......................................................................... 7 Three Months Ended May 31 ...................................................................................................................... 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................................... 8 (Notes on going concern assumption) ................................................................................................................ 8 (Notes in case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) .......................................................................... 8 (Changes in accounting policies) ....................................................................................................................... 8 (Significant subsequent events).......................................................................................................................... 9 1