  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3141   JP3274280001

WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3141)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
2993.00 JPY   +0.17%
WELCIA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
01:22aAeon Sees Mixed Operating Performance of Consolidated Companies
MT
WELCIA : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
Welcia : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

July 5, 2022

Company name: WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 3141

URL: https://www.welcia.co.jp/

Representative: Tadahisa Matsumoto, President and Representative Director

Contact: Takamune Shibazaki, Director, Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +81-3-5207-5878

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 5, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

267,716

7.6

7,713

5.9

10,495

18.6

6,321

19.1

May 31, 2021

248,861

7.0

7,282

(30.8)

8,851

(21.3)

5,307

(19.6)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended May 31, 2022: ¥6,464 million [22.4 %]

Three months ended May 31, 2021: ¥5,279 million [(20.7)%]

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Three months ended

haveYen

Yen

May 31, 2022

30.30

30.28

May 31, 2021

25.50

25.48

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been

adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the three months ended

Mary 31, 2022 reflect the accounting standard, etc.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of May 31, 2022

493,764

212,033

41.7

As of February 28, 2022

463,048

207,886

43.5

(Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥205,656 million As of February 28, 2022: ¥201,602 million

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The figures for the three months ended Mary 31, 2022 reflect the accounting standard, etc.

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

February 28, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

February 28, 2023

Fiscal year ending

February 28, 2023

16.00

-

16.00

32.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

per share

of parent

First half

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

555,800

9.3

25,360

11.5

28,540

13.5

17,560

13.1

84.20

(cumulative)

1,110,000

8.2

47,000

9.3

51,600

8.4

28,400

7.4

136.17

Full year

(Notes) 1. Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None

2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been adopted from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. The above consolidated results forecast figures reflect the accounting standard, etc.

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

Newly included: - (

), Excluded: - (

)

  1. Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 8 of the attached document.

(4) Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)

1)

Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

May 31, 2022:

209,633,676 shares

February 28, 2022:

209,633,676 shares

2)

Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

May 31, 2022:

894,960 shares

February 28, 2022:

1,077,900 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

208,639,189 shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021:

208,094,371 shares

(Note) The number of shares of the Company held in the Employees' Stock Ownership ESOP Trust (February 28, 2022: 624,800 shares; May 31, 2022: 441,700 shares) and the number of shares of the Company held in the Directors' Remuneration BIP Trust (February 28, 2022: 440,442 shares; May 31, 2022: 440,442 shares) were included in the total number of treasury stock at the end of the period. The number of shares of the Company held in the Employees' Stock Ownership ESOP Trust was included in the number of treasury stock, which was to be deducted from the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the period (May 31, 2021: 1,502,114 shares; May 31, 2022: 981,682 shares).

  • These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
    The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements provided herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and the Company does not promise the achievement of those forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and the notes on the use of the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the attached document.

Table of Contents - Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results.........................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results.......................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ......................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information...................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes ........................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .............................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .....................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income...................................................................................................

6

Three Months Ended May 31 ......................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.........................................................................

7

Three Months Ended May 31 ......................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................

8

(Notes on going concern assumption) ................................................................................................................

8

(Notes in case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) ..........................................................................

8

(Changes in accounting policies) .......................................................................................................................

8

(Significant subsequent events)..........................................................................................................................

9

1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

During the three months ended May 31, 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022), as severe restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to be eased, there were moves toward returning to normalcy with the lifting of the semi-emergency coronavirus measures across the country and other circumstances. However, the outlook for the Japanese economy still remains uncertain amid concerns about the impact of the resurgence of infection in China and the prolonged turmoil in Ukraine, as well as factors including a decline in consumer confidence due to rising raw material costs and energy prices, depreciation of the yen and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

In the drugstore industry, the primary area of the Group's business, the environment for business continues to be challenging due to such factors as aggressive store openings by competitors, major players expanding their scales of business through mergers and acquisitions, and competition involving players from across different industrial sectors and business formats.

Under such circumstances, the Group continued to operate its business to provide products and services, while implementing measures to prevent infections and thorough hygiene management, and also actively engaged in the free PCR and other testing programs. Sales of goods division were driven by seasonal products in the OTC segment and others, but the number of customers for existing stores continued to decrease, partly in a rebound from the previous year's stay-home demand. In the cosmetics segment, sales have not recovered to the level before the pandemic, although sales of products such as makeup-related products are recovering with the increase in opportunities for people to go out. In the dispensing division, the number of prescriptions handled increased due primarily to hospital visits returning to normal with increased outings and the increase in stores with dispensing pharmacies (1,864 stores as of May 31, 2022), despite the effects of the revision of drug dispensing fees and NHI drug prices. Additionally, the Group managed to optimize selling, general and administrative expenses, mainly in terms of its labor costs by managing store man-hours for optimization and improving store operational efficiency through the promotion of automatic ordering, although utilities expenses were increased by soaring fuel prices.

As for store openings and closures, the Group as a whole opened 41 stores and closed four stores, to have a total of 2,505 stores as of May 31, 2022.

(Unit: No. of Stores)

No. of stores as

No. of stores as

of February 28,

Openings

Closures

of May 31, 2022

2022

WELCIAYAKKYOKU

2,023

38

2

2,059

Pupule Himawari

132

-

-

132

Marudai Sakurai

92

1

-

93

Pharmacy

SHIMIZU YAKUHIN

65

-

1

64

Marue Drug

58

-

1

57

YODOYA

25

-

-

25

Kanamitsu Yakuhin

26

-

-

26

MASAYA

36

1

-

37

Total in Japan

2,457

40

4

2,493

Welcia-BHG

11

1

-

12

(Singapore)

Total

2,468

41

4

2,505

(Note) Of the number of stores as of May 31, 2022, 1,712 stores of WELCIA YAKKYOKU, 19 stores of Pupule Himawari, 37 stores of Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy, 40 stores of SHIMIZU YAKUHIN, 22 stores of Marue Drug, 10 stores of YODOYA, 19 stores of Kanamitsu Yakuhin, and five stores of

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 121 B 8 161 M 8 161 M
Net income 2023 28 135 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2023 5 826 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 623 B 4 537 M 4 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 13 294
Free-Float 44,6%
