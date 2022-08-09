Log in
    WGE   TH9994010006

WELL GRADED ENGINEERING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WGE)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
1.530 THB    0.00%
Well Graded Engineering Public : Notification of the Cessation of Subsidiary Status

08/09/2022 | 12:26am EDT
Zoho Sign Document ID: 8AAM7MDVOAKUZW1EPOC0EZ36JHHZVNUHFCETAFA13YI

WELL GRADED ENGINEERING PLC.

Ref.: WGE-SEC/2565/009

8th August 2022

Subject : Notification of the Cessation of Subsidiary Status

Attention : The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Well Grade Engineering Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022 held on August 8, 2022, it passed a resolution approving the closure of the business. of PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE, a subsidiary of the Company. With details as follows,

1. The information of the dissolved subsidiary

Name :

PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE

Business operation :

Conduct construction of PFP factory

Registered share capital :

Baht 20,000,000

Shareholding Proportion :

99.00 %

2. The expected date for registration of the dissolution :

within 30th August 2022

  1. Reasons for the dissolution of business : No business operation
  2. Impact on the operation or financial position of the Company : None

Therefore, PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE. will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company

This is for investors to be acknowledged accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

e-Signature by เกรียงไกร บัวนุ่ม

MR. KRIANGKRAI BUANOOM

Company Secretary

Company Secretary office

Telephone: 02-981-7992-4 ext. 201

Well Graded Engineering Public Company Limited

50/1203 Village No.9 Bangpood Sub-district, Pakkret district, Nonthaburi Province 11120 Tel. 02-9817992-4

Disclaimer

Well Graded Engineering pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
