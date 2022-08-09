Well Graded Engineering Public : Notification of the Cessation of Subsidiary Status

Zoho Sign Document ID: 8AAM7MDVOAKUZW1EPOC0EZ36JHHZVNUHFCETAFA13YI

WELL GRADED ENGINEERING PLC.

Ref.: WGE-SEC/2565/009

8th August 2022

Subject : Notification of the Cessation of Subsidiary Status

Attention : The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Well Grade Engineering Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022 held on August 8, 2022, it passed a resolution approving the closure of the business. of PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE, a subsidiary of the Company. With details as follows,

1. The information of the dissolved subsidiary

Name : PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE Business operation : Conduct construction of PFP factory Registered share capital : Baht 20,000,000 Shareholding Proportion : 99.00 % 2. The expected date for registration of the dissolution : within 30th August 2022

Reasons for the dissolution of business : No business operation Impact on the operation or financial position of the Company : None

Therefore, PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE. will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company

This is for investors to be acknowledged accordingly.

