Well Graded Engineering Public : Notification of the Cessation of Subsidiary Status

WELL GRADED ENGINEERING PLC.
Ref.: WGE-SEC/2565/009
8th August 2022
Subject : Notification of the Cessation of Subsidiary Status
Attention : The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Well Grade Engineering Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022 held on August 8, 2022, it passed a resolution approving the closure of the business. of PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE, a subsidiary of the Company. With details as follows,
1. The information of the dissolved subsidiary
|
Name :
|
PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE
|
|
Business operation :
|
Conduct construction of PFP factory
|
Registered share capital :
|
Baht 20,000,000
|
|
Shareholding Proportion :
|
99.00 %
|
|
2. The expected date for registration of the dissolution :
|
within 30th August 2022
-
Reasons for the dissolution of business : No business operation
-
Impact on the operation or financial position of the Company : None
Therefore, PSE-WGE JOINT VENTURE. will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company
This is for investors to be acknowledged accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
e-Signature by เกรียงไกร บัวนุ่ม
MR. KRIANGKRAI BUANOOM
Company Secretary
Company Secretary office
Telephone: 02-981-7992-4 ext. 201
Well Graded Engineering Public Company Limited
50/1203 Village No.9 Bangpood Sub-district, Pakkret district, Nonthaburi Province 11120 Tel. 02-9817992-4
