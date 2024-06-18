Vancouver, B.C., June 18, 2024 - WELL Health Technologies Corp.(TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held June 12, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 3, 2024 for the Meeting were elected.

A total of 52,357,224 common shares representing 21.3% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) filed on June 17, 2024.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 36,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 175 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

