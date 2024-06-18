WELL's senior management team will present its strategic corporate vision in addition to key insights from various lines of business today at its inaugural investor day at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Toronto. The fully committed event is expected to include an audience of shareholders, investors, analysts, and other capital markets professionals.

During the Investor Day, WELL's management team will unveil its Third ESG Report: Co-Pilots in Healthcare Transformation highlighting the important work WELL is doing to support public sector with leading edge technology solutions and safely put the power of Artificial Intelligence to work in supporting our Healthcare Ecosystem.

Toronto, ON, June 18, 2024 - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower practitioners and their patients globally, announced today that it will launch its Third ESG Report: 'Co-Pilots in Healthcare Transformation' today at its inaugural Investor Day at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Toronto, Ontario.

The event will feature presentations from WELL's senior management team, providing insights into the company's historical operational and financial growth, as well as its strategic vision for the future. Leaders from various business units will also present, offering their perspectives and expertise. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session following the presentations.

Hamed Shahbazi, CEO and Founder of WELL, shared his excitement about the event: "Hosting our first-ever Investor Day is a significant milestone for WELL. We look forward to sharing our journey of operational and financial growth and providing a platform for our talented leaders to present their visions and achievements. This event is not only about reflecting on our past successes, but also about engaging directly with our investor community. We are eager to connect, communicate, and showcase the strengths that make WELL a leader in digital health."

During the event, WELL's Chief People Officer, Shane Sabatino, will unveil the Company's Third ESG Report: Co-Pilots in Healthcare Transformation, highlighting the important work WELL is doing to support our public sector with leading edge technology solutions and safely put the power of Artificial Intelligence to work in supporting our Healthcare Ecosystem

A detailed agenda and presentation materials from the investor day will be available on the WELL events page atwww.well.company/events. A recording of the event will be published in the following days on the Company's YouTube page for those interested in learning more about WELL.

For more information about WELL's ESG Program please visitesg.well.company. The third ESG report will be available at 1PM ET following the conclusion of WELL's Investor Day.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 36,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 175 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

