Plurilock Security and Cycura to Co-Host Healthcare Cybersecurity Webinar

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2020) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics and Cycura, a subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp. ("WELL Health") and a leading provider of proactive cybersecurity services, today announced that they will be co-hosting a virtual panel discussion, titled 'Patient Data in the Crosshairs: Healthcare Breaches of 2020' on Thursday, November 12th at 2:00 pm (EST).

Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock will be joined by Iain Paterson, CEO of Cycura, David Dowe, Director of Cybersecurity at ICES, John Daniele, VP Threat Intelligence at Scope Security, and Arjun Kumar, CIO at WELL Health to speak on the vulnerability of the healthcare sector and the necessary cybersecurity measures that need to be taken by healthcare companies to protect valuable information.

The panel discussion will cover cybersecurity topics relating to notable data breaches of major healthcare firms in 2020. These include ransomware attacks against major healthcare providers, data breaches of primary care clinics, and a more general look at targeted healthcare attacks observed in the public domain. The panel will also look at business needs in clinical settings and how best to align security needs with organizational demands.

Webinar Details

Panel Discussion Title: Patient Data in the Crosshairs: Healthcare Breaches of 2020

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 2:00pm - 3:00 pm EST

Panelists

Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock

Iain Paterson, CEO of Cycura

David Dowe, Director of Cybersecurity at ICES

John Daniele, VP Threat Intelligence at Scope Security

Arjun Kumar, CIO at WELL Health

To join the webinar, RSVP here: https://www.plurilock.com/event/patient-data-in-the-crosshairs

About Cycura

Cycura, a subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp., is a provider of high-quality technical security assessment services, helping clients proactively prevent security incidents. Cycura offers advanced Penetration Testing, Red Team, Code Review, Secure SDLC and Security Program Review services. Cycura also provides Incident Response services, and proactive Incident Response planning and training. Cycura helps clients across all industries protect their business through a technology agnostic, business focused approach to security readiness.

For more information, visit https://www.cycura.com or contact:

Iain Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ipaterson@cycura.com

Melinda Coultar

VP of Services

mcoultar@cycura.com

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which relate to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67868