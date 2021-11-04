Log in
    WELL   CA94947L1022

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(WELL)
WELL Health Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

11/04/2021 | 10:48am EDT
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021  /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, will release its Third Quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 before market open on Wednesday, November 10,  2021.  The Company will also hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST).  The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer.  Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time:

1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST)

Webcast:

https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

Dial-in: 

416-764-8650 (Toronto local)


778-383-7413 (Vancouver local)


1-888-664-6383 (Toll-Free)

Confirmation #:

7162 1711

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per:     "Hamed Shahbazi" 
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients.   WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services.  WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings.  WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national multi-disciplinary telehealth offering.  WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index.  To learn more about the company, visit: www.well.company.

