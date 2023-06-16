WELL Health Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 10, 2023 for the Meeting were elected.

A total of 77,032,113 common shares representing 32.78% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolution Vote Type Total Votes % Voted Kenneth Cawkell For 72,567,009 96.09 %

Against 0 0 %

Withheld 2,955,002 3.91 % John Kim For 71,466,838 94.63 %

Against 0 0 %

Withheld 4,055,173 5.37 % Sybil E Jen Lau For 75,173,684 99.54 %

Against 0 0 %

Withheld 348,327 0.46 % Thomas Liston For 74,959,321 99.25 %

Against 0 0 %

Withheld 562,690 0.75 % Tara McCarville For 73,547,692 97.39 %

Against 0 0 %

Withheld 1,974,319 2.61 % Hamed Shahbazi For 58,933,031 78.03 %

Against 0 0 %

Withheld 16,588,980 21.97 %



The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on June 15, 2023.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

