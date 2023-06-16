Advanced search
WELL Health Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

06/16/2023 | 09:48pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 10, 2023 for the Meeting were elected.

A total of 77,032,113 common shares representing 32.78% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting.  Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolution

Vote Type

Total Votes

% Voted

Kenneth Cawkell

For

72,567,009

96.09 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

2,955,002

3.91 %

John Kim

For

71,466,838

94.63 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

4,055,173

5.37 %

Sybil E Jen Lau

For

75,173,684

99.54 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

348,327

0.46 %

Thomas Liston

For

74,959,321

99.25 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

562,690

0.75 %

Tara McCarville

For

73,547,692

97.39 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

1,974,319

2.61 %

Hamed Shahbazi

For

58,933,031

78.03 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

16,588,980

21.97 %


The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)  filed on June 15, 2023.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per:     "Hamed Shahbazi"      
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-301853614.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
