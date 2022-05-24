Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. WELL Health Technologies Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WELL   CA94947L1022

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(WELL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.690 CAD   -3.15%
07:01aWELL Health to Present and Participate at Upcoming CIBC and LD Micro Investor Conferences
PR
05/19Scotiabank on WELL Health Technologies; Off Restriction Following Raise and Q1 Results
MT
05/19WELL Health Technologies Closes Bought-Deal Share Offering that Raised C$34.5 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WELL Health to Present and Participate at Upcoming CIBC and LD Micro Investor Conferences

05/24/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Presenting at CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on May 26 at 2:15pm ET
  • Presenting at the LD Micro Invitation XII conference on June 8h at 11am PT in Track #1.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference and the LD Micro Invitational XII.

The CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building in Toronto on May 25th and 26th, 2022. Mr. Shahbazi will be presenting at 2:15 PM ET on May 26th and participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The LD Micro Invitational XII will take place at The Four Seasons Westlake Village in Westlake Village, California on June 7th to 9th, 2022.  Mr. Shahbazi will be presenting on Wednesday June 8th at 11am PT in Track #1. Mr. Shahbazi will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Register to watch the live event here:  https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"           
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

For further information: 

Tyler Baba 
Investor Relations, Manager 
investor@well.company 
604-628-7266 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-to-present-and-participate-at-upcoming-cibc-and-ld-micro-investor-conferences-301553704.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
07:01aWELL Health to Present and Participate at Upcoming CIBC and LD Micro Investor Conferenc..
PR
05/19Scotiabank on WELL Health Technologies; Off Restriction Following Raise and Q1 Results
MT
05/19WELL Health Technologies Closes Bought-Deal Share Offering that Raised C$34.5 Million
MT
05/19Well health completes $34.5 million bought deal offering of common shares
AQ
05/18WELL HEALTH BRIEF : Says Upgraded to the OTCQX Market
MT
05/18WELL Health Technologies Upgraded to the OTCQX Market
AQ
05/12WELL Health Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/12TRANSCRIPT : WELL Health Technologies Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Earnings Flash (WELL.TO) WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES Adjusted Net Income of $8.6 million i..
MT
05/11WELL Health Reports Record Quarterly Revenue reflecting 395% Growth for Q1-2022 Acceler..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
More recommendations