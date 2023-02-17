WELL Health to Support Red Cross Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Türkiye and Syria with $50,000 Donation Goal

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, announced today that it has established a combined goal of donating $50,000 to support the Red Cross in its efforts to support the millions of Turkish and Syrian citizens who have been impacted by the earthquake. WELL will be matching the first $15,000 of donations.

As of February 16th, over 40,000 people have lost their lives and thousands are still missing due to the earthquakes that took place on February 6, 2023. The Red Cross Red Crescent is working to deliver emergency relief and get help to those impacted by the earthquakes as quickly as possible.

WELL's CEO and members of the senior management team will be contributing to this donation appeal and have invited the Company's entire network of employees, consultants, friends, family, shareholders, vendors, healthcare providers and patients to also donate to this cause.

Shane Sabatino, WELL's Chief People Officer said, "The humanitarian catastrophe in Türkiye and Syria is heartbreaking. WELL Health Technologies stands in solidarity with all those impacted by these devastating earthquakes and supports the Red Cross' much-needed humanitarian efforts. Our hearts are with all of those impacted by this disaster and on behalf of WELL, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude for everyone's donations to this cause."

Furthermore, WELL recognizes that this crisis may also be impacting its own WELL team members, especially ones with family and friends in Türkiye and Syria. So, in partnership with Focus Mental Wellness ("Focus"), WELL is providing fully subsidized access to therapy with a licensed practitioner for its employees, healthcare providers, consultants, and their families in Canada. Focus is a virtual online therapy clinic that provides secure online video, phone and text therapy for individuals and their families struggling with mental health issues.

Please join WELL in providing emergency donation support to the millions of Turkish and Syrian people affected by the earthquakes. To donate, go to Red Cross Canada – Donors from Canada or International can donate at: https://www.redcross.ca/turkiyesyriaappeal/WELLHealth

Donors from the United States can donate at: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wellhealth-emp.html/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

