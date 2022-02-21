Wellard : Appendix 4D and 31 December 2021 Half-Year Results

Interim Financial Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Financial Review

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts in this Interim Financial Report are presented in US$ whilst all comparisons are in relation to the previous corresponding period ("PCP").

Despite another challenging half-year, marked by a further decline in live cattle exports from northern Australia and the continuous increase in bunker fuel price, Wellard is reporting a net profit after tax of US$0.5 million for the half-yearended 31 December 2021 ("H1 FY22") (H1 FY21: net loss after tax of US$1.6 million), continuing last financial year's positive trend.

The result includes a non-cash depreciation and amortisation expense of US$5.1 million (H1 FY21: US$4.5 million), primarily relating to the depreciation of two of the Group's vessels (M/V Ocean Ute and M/V Ocean Drover) and including the depreciation of right-of-use assets (including the M/V Ocean Swagman) amounting to US$1.3 million (H1 FY21: US$1.4 million) arising from the application of AASB16 'Leases' from 1 July 2019.

Wellard recorded a 27.4% revenue increase to US$23.2 million (H1 FY21: US$18.2 million) as a result of effective commercial strategy and excellent fleet availability. The percentage of technical off-hiredays in H1 FY22 (4.9% or 27 days) was noticeably lower than in H1 FY21 (21.4%) when the M/V Ocean Ute spent 81 days off-hiredue to an extended dry dock. In absolute terms, Wellard's vessels recorded a cumulative 27 off-hiredays out of 552 available days during H1 FY22, compared to a cumulative 118 off-hiredays out of the 552 available days in H1 FY21. In H1 FY22, external chartering activities absorbed the total shipping capacity and represented 99.6% of the Group's revenue.

The efficient utilisation of available shipping capacity contributed to a continued gross profit margin improvement, which increased by 16.0% to 36.2% (H1 FY21: 31.2%). The COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact our operations with regulatory restrictions and logistics challenges, requiring our vessels to incur more expensive and time-consuming deviations to complete crew changes in ports outside our trading routes. This also has an opportunity cost as it reduces the number of voyages a vessel can complete in the six months.

The general and administrative expenses marked a slight reduction of 5.8%, or US$0.1 million, in the first six months of FY2022, settling at US$2.1 million.

EBITDA from continuing operations - defined as earnings from continuing operations before the impact of income tax, depreciation and amortisation expenses, finance costs and excluding other gains or losses from other activities and impairment expenses - increased by US$2.8 million or 83.3% to US$6.3 million (H1 FY21: US$3.4 million) with a consequent increase of 43.6% in operating profit margin to 27.0% (H1 FY21: 18.8%).

Net finance costs recorded a further reduction of 22.3% or US$0.1 million in the first six months, falling to US$0.5 million (H1 FY21: US$0.6 million), which, coupled with a robust EBITDA, drove a significant interest coverage improvement to 13.7 times (H1 FY21: 5.8 times).

On 31 December 2021, net debt reduced by US$0.9 million to US$6.4 million (30 June 2021: US$7.3 million), and now

represents 19.7% (30 June 2021: 24.4%) of the Group's capital ratio while total ship debt represents 19.9% (30 June 2021: 25.5%) of the book value of the Group's shipping assets.

At the completion of the half-year, Wellard had cash and cash equivalents of US$4.4 million (30 June 2021: US$6.7 million) and maintained a US$4.0 million trade facility with a financial institution in Singapore to fund ship operating costs and foreign- exchange transactions, which as of 31 December 2021 was utilised for US$1.6 million. The Group also retains with the same financial institution a US$5.0 million facility for commodity swaps to hedge against bunker price swings, which was not utilised as of 31 December 2021, nor was it at 30 June 2021.

In early January 2022, and therefore subsequent to the relevant accounting period, Wellard announced that it had successfully resolved its arbitration proceedings in London against the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak, or "HBOR"). On 17 January 2022, Wellard received from HBOR the payment of US$12.0 million as a refund of our advance payments made together with interest in respect of the terminated contract for the building of a planned livestock vessel with Uljanik dd shipyard.

page | 3