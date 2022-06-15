Log in
    MEDI   CA94946J1084

WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.

(MEDI)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-06-13
0.0450 CAD   +12.50%
Wellbeing Digital Sciences : Interim Financial Report

06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc

(formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the period ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

July 31,

April 30,

2021

As at,

Notes

2022

(Audited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

298,125

$

3,319,875

Restricted cash

7

112,330

57,454

Accounts receivable, net

841,567

657,225

Prepaid expenses

372,253

463,952

Note receivable

8

128,530

147,392

Investments

13

-

295,955

Non-current assets

1,752,805

4,941,853

Intangible assets, net

11

2,968,246

3,502,530

Goodwill

11

10,300,000

10,300,000

Property and equipment, net

12

184,378

235,931

Research contract costs

2,178,658

2,738,439

Right-of-use asset, net

10

330,733

202,442

Total assets

$

17,714,820

$

21,921,195

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

2,523,375

$

1,292,715

Short-term lease liabilities

10

86,257

236,716

Promissory notes

14

1,687,333

-

Non-current liabilities

4,296,965

1,529,431

Long-term lease liabilities

268,015

-

Deferred revenue

7,309,409

6,308,170

Contingent consideration

4,904,558

6,172,836

Total liabilities

16,778,947

14,010,437

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

15

43,839,256

40,295,279

Share payment reserve

15

16,267,491

5,221,308

Accumulated deficit

(59,170,874)

(37,605,829)

Total shareholders' equity

935,873

7,910,758

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

17,714,820

$

21,921,195

Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)

Subsequent Events (Note 18)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board: June 14, 2022

"Steven Inglefield"

"James Henning"

Steven Inglefield, Director

James Henning, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

For the period ended,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$ 1,630,731

$

-

$ 5,280,640

$

-

Cost of goods sold

(1,445,960)

-

(5,431,288)

-

Gross loss

184,771

-

(150,648)

-

Expenses

392,466

12,000

1,575,930

41,521

General and administrative

16

Consulting

142,581

206,021

735,107

527,103

Regulatory and filing fees

10, 12

28,003

920

95,839

291,830

Depreciation of equipment

107,650

15,114

414,837

22,671

Amortization of intangible assets

11

178,095

-

534,284

-

Marketing expense

240,423

-

1,522,853

-

Share based payments

15

3,759,125

2,087,678

13,945,132

2,087,678

Service fees

10, 14

9,208

-

89,831

-

Interest expense

40,098

5,206

96,455

6,554

Rent

18,237

-

60,106

-

Professional fees

1,074,471

33,039

2,225,604

328,806

(5,990,357)

(2,359,978)

(21,295,978)

(3,306,163)

Other

Interest income

13

1,836

-

22,328

113,725

Unrealized loss on investments

-

(811,466)

-

(1,710,372)

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments

13

(1,406)

4,646

(31,315)

7,748

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

347,972

(8,099)

37,706

(10,193)

Write-off of inventory

1,525

-

(49,425)

-

Government assistance

35,629

-

318,223

-

385,556

(814,919)

297,517

(1,599,092)

Net loss for the period

$

(5,420,030)

$ (3,174,897)

$ (21,149,109)

$ (4,905,255)

Weighted average number of outstanding

shares

120,715,218

112,837,457

120,599,292

85,338,429

Basic and diluted loss per share

($0.04)

($0.03)

($0.18)

($0.06)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital

Total

Share Payment

Accumulated

Shareholders'

Note

Number

Amount

Reserve

Deficit

Equity

Balance, July 31, 2020

57,839,400

$

10,525,899

$

7,443

$

(5,691,678)

$

4,841,664

Private placement

45,399,994

4,539,899

-

-

4,539,899

Issuance of common shares

16,400

20,008

-

-

20,008

Issuance of shares on consideration

94,292

115,508

-

-

115,508

Share based compensation

-

-

2,087,678

-

2,087,678

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,905,255)

(4,905,255)

Balance, April 30, 2021

103,350,086

$

15,201,314

$

2,095,121

(10,596,933)

$

6,699,502

Balance, July 31, 2021

119,026,885

$

40,295,279

$

5,221,308

$

(37,605,829)

$

7,910,758

Exercise of warrants

15

1,200,000

240,000

-

-

240,000

Exercise of options

15

75,000

115,699

(48,949)

-

66,750

Exercise of restricted stock options

15

3,000,000

2,850,000

(2,850,000)

-

-

Share based compensation

15

-

-

13,945,132

-

13,945,132

Contingent consideration issued

15

200,000

338,278

-

-

338,278

Distribution to shareholders

9

-

-

-

(415,936)

(415,936)

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(21,149,109)

(21,149,109)

Balance, April 30, 2022

123,501,885

$

43,839,256

$

16,267,491

$

(59,170,874)

$

935,873

* The share numbers have been adjusted to reflect a split of the Company's share capital on a 1:2 basis effective January 22, 2021 (Note 1)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2021 1,13  0,88  0,88 
Net income 2021 -31,9 M -24,7 M -24,7 M
Net cash 2021 3,38 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,85 M 4,53 M 4,53 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Najla Guthrie Chief Executive Officer
Mark H. Kimmins Chief Medical Officer
Keith White President-Clinic Operations
Steven Inglefield Chief Operating Officer & Independent Director
Natasha Raey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.-86.36%5
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.14%118 857
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-30.22%52 974
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-31.94%19 825
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY27.63%19 216
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-11.69%15 405