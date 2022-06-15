Wellbeing Digital Sciences : Interim Financial Report

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.