Wellbeing Digital Sciences : Interim Financial Report

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
July 31,
April 30,
2021
As at,
Notes
2022
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
298,125
$
3,319,875
Restricted cash
7
112,330
57,454
Accounts receivable, net
841,567
657,225
Prepaid expenses
372,253
463,952
Note receivable
8
128,530
147,392
Investments
13
-
295,955
Non-current assets
1,752,805
4,941,853
Intangible assets, net
11
2,968,246
3,502,530
Goodwill
11
10,300,000
10,300,000
Property and equipment, net
12
184,378
235,931
Research contract costs
2,178,658
2,738,439
Right-of-use asset, net
10
330,733
202,442
Total assets
$
17,714,820
$
21,921,195
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
2,523,375
$
1,292,715
Short-term lease liabilities
10
86,257
236,716
Promissory notes
14
1,687,333
-
Non-current liabilities
4,296,965
1,529,431
Long-term lease liabilities
268,015
-
Deferred revenue
7,309,409
6,308,170
Contingent consideration
4,904,558
6,172,836
Total liabilities
16,778,947
14,010,437
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
15
43,839,256
40,295,279
Share payment reserve
15
16,267,491
5,221,308
Accumulated deficit
(59,170,874)
(37,605,829)
Total shareholders' equity
935,873
7,910,758
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
17,714,820
$
21,921,195
Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)
Subsequent Events (Note 18)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board: June 14, 2022
"Steven Inglefield"
"James Henning"
Steven Inglefield, Director
James Henning, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited)
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended,
Nine Months Ended,
April 30,
April 30,
April 30,
April 30,
For the period ended,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 1,630,731
$
-
$ 5,280,640
$
-
Cost of goods sold
(1,445,960)
-
(5,431,288)
-
Gross loss
184,771
-
(150,648)
-
Expenses
392,466
12,000
1,575,930
41,521
General and administrative
16
Consulting
142,581
206,021
735,107
527,103
Regulatory and filing fees
10, 12
28,003
920
95,839
291,830
Depreciation of equipment
107,650
15,114
414,837
22,671
Amortization of intangible assets
11
178,095
-
534,284
-
Marketing expense
240,423
-
1,522,853
-
Share based payments
15
3,759,125
2,087,678
13,945,132
2,087,678
Service fees
10, 14
9,208
-
89,831
-
Interest expense
40,098
5,206
96,455
6,554
Rent
18,237
-
60,106
-
Professional fees
1,074,471
33,039
2,225,604
328,806
(5,990,357)
(2,359,978)
(21,295,978)
(3,306,163)
Other
Interest income
13
1,836
-
22,328
113,725
Unrealized loss on investments
-
(811,466)
-
(1,710,372)
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments
13
(1,406)
4,646
(31,315)
7,748
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
347,972
(8,099)
37,706
(10,193)
Write-off of inventory
1,525
-
(49,425)
-
Government assistance
35,629
-
318,223
-
385,556
(814,919)
297,517
(1,599,092)
Net loss for the period
$
(5,420,030)
$ (3,174,897)
$ (21,149,109)
$ (4,905,255)
Weighted average number of outstanding
shares
120,715,218
112,837,457
120,599,292
85,338,429
Basic and diluted loss per share
($0.04)
($0.03)
($0.18)
($0.06)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Total
Share Payment
Accumulated
Shareholders'
Note
Number
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Equity
Balance, July 31, 2020
57,839,400
$
10,525,899
$
7,443
$
(5,691,678)
$
4,841,664
Private placement
45,399,994
4,539,899
-
-
4,539,899
Issuance of common shares
16,400
20,008
-
-
20,008
Issuance of shares on consideration
94,292
115,508
-
-
115,508
Share based compensation
-
-
2,087,678
-
2,087,678
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(4,905,255)
(4,905,255)
Balance, April 30, 2021
103,350,086
$
15,201,314
$
2,095,121
(10,596,933)
$
6,699,502
Balance, July 31, 2021
119,026,885
$
40,295,279
$
5,221,308
$
(37,605,829)
$
7,910,758
Exercise of warrants
15
1,200,000
240,000
-
-
240,000
Exercise of options
15
75,000
115,699
(48,949)
-
66,750
Exercise of restricted stock options
15
3,000,000
2,850,000
(2,850,000)
-
-
Share based compensation
15
-
-
13,945,132
-
13,945,132
Contingent consideration issued
15
200,000
338,278
-
-
338,278
Distribution to shareholders
9
-
-
-
(415,936)
(415,936)
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(21,149,109)
(21,149,109)
Balance, April 30, 2022
123,501,885
$
43,839,256
$
16,267,491
$
(59,170,874)
$
935,873
* The share numbers have been adjusted to reflect a split of the Company's share capital on a 1:2 basis effective January 22, 2021 (Note 1)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
