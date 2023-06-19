Wellbeing Digital Subsidiary KGK Science to Participate at the Mushroom Summit and Psychedelic Science Conference

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary KGK Sciences Inc. (“KGK” or the “Subsidiary”), will participate at the upcoming Mushroom Summit, taking place on June 19-20th, and Psychedelic Science, taking place on June 21-23rd in Denver Colorado.

Mushroom Summit

The Mushroom Summit 2023 will bring together industry veterans, entrepreneurs, investors, scientists and the curious to share knowledge, best practices and a common vision to support the strong, sustainable and responsible growth of this emerging sector.

Andrew Charrette, Director Regulatory Affairs, KGK Science Inc., will participate on the “Decomposing Regulatory Risk: How to Develop and Market Compliant and Impactful Myco Products” panel at 2:30pm MDT on June 20th.

Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2023 is the premier opportunity to reach a passionate audience over five days in Denver at the largest psychedelic community gathering in history.

Andrew Charrette will participate on several panels:

Recreational vs Rx Market – The Future of Natural Psychedelics in the Kaleidoscope of Evolving Regulations (11:30 a.m. MDT on June 21 st );

(11:30 a.m. MDT on June 21 ); Show Me the Data – Navigating Psychedelic Naysayers (10:15 a.m. MDT on June 22 nd );

(10:15 a.m. MDT on June 22 ); Successful Protocol Designs for Psychedelic Clinical Trials – Use of Imaging, Biomarkers and Patient-Reported Outcomes (3:45 p.m. on June 22nd).

Najla Guthrie, CEO of KGK & Wellbeing will participate on two panels:

Elephant in the Room? Safety and Abuse Liability in the Development of Psychedelic Drugs and Psychoactive Foods (3:45 p.m. MDT on June 21 st );

(3:45 p.m. MDT on June 21 ); Show Me the Data – Navigating Psychedelic Naysayers (10:15 a.m. MDT on June 22nd).

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wellbeing management team, please send an email to Natalie Dolphin at ndolphin@wellbeingdigital.co.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on nutraceutical and emerging health care products. Founded in 1997, the business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. Furthermore, the company has produced over 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points. For additional information, please visit kgkscience.com.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

