Wellbeing Digital to Participate in The Global Biomedical Design Conference

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that Andrew Charrette, Director Regulatory Affairs and Psychedelic Advisor from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary KGK Sciences Inc. (“KGK” or the “Subsidiary”), will participate virtually at the upcoming Global Biomedical Design Conference taking place on March 11th and 12th.

The Global Biomedical Design Conference (GBDC) is an annual student-run conference that aims to bring attention and awareness to new and innovative biomedical designs that target health-related topics on a global scale. Our goal for the conference is to allow students to connect with professionals from industry and academia that have diverse backgrounds in biomedical subjects.

This year’s Global Biomedical Design Conference will focus on the biomedical structure and implementation of drugs used to alleviate mental health-related issues. We will discuss the drug development process and regulation of these drugs in Canada. Additionally, we will be using psychedelic treatment and therapy as a case study to assist our delegates in understanding a holistic view of drugs being used to assist those suffering from mental health disorders.

Andrew Charrette will provide a presentation discussing “Clinical Trials and Regulation in Psychedelic Medicine.”

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on nutraceutical and emerging health care products. Founded in 1997, the business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. Furthermore, the company has produced over 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points. For additional information, please visit kgkscience.com.

