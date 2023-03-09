Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)
  5. Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEDI   CA94946J1084

WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.

(MEDI)
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2023-03-07
0.0100 CAD    0.00%
08:35aWellbeing Digital to Participate in The Global Biomedical Design Conference
BU
03/08Wellbeing Subsidiary KGK Science Applies for a Controlled Substances Dealers License and Receives Approval to Proceed with Buildout
BU
03/02Wellbeing Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wellbeing Digital to Participate in The Global Biomedical Design Conference

03/09/2023 | 08:35am EST
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that Andrew Charrette, Director Regulatory Affairs and Psychedelic Advisor from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary KGK Sciences Inc. (“KGK” or the “Subsidiary”), will participate virtually at the upcoming Global Biomedical Design Conference taking place on March 11th and 12th.

The Global Biomedical Design Conference (GBDC) is an annual student-run conference that aims to bring attention and awareness to new and innovative biomedical designs that target health-related topics on a global scale. Our goal for the conference is to allow students to connect with professionals from industry and academia that have diverse backgrounds in biomedical subjects.

This year’s Global Biomedical Design Conference will focus on the biomedical structure and implementation of drugs used to alleviate mental health-related issues. We will discuss the drug development process and regulation of these drugs in Canada. Additionally, we will be using psychedelic treatment and therapy as a case study to assist our delegates in understanding a holistic view of drugs being used to assist those suffering from mental health disorders.

Andrew Charrette will provide a presentation discussing “Clinical Trials and Regulation in Psychedelic Medicine.”

Register to attend here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wellbeing management team, please send an email to Natalie Dolphin at ndolphin@wellbeingdigital.co.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on nutraceutical and emerging health care products. Founded in 1997, the business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. Furthermore, the company has produced over 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points. For additional information, please visit kgkscience.com.

On behalf of:

Najla Guthrie

Chief Executive Officer

WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.


© Business Wire 2023
