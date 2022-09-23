Wellbeing Digital to Participate in the Microdose Psychedelic Capital Conference

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing, will participate in Microdose’s Psychedelic Capital: September 2022 Conference to be held virtually on September 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Najla Guthrie will participate on the “Psychedelic Patents: Navigating the Controversial IP Landscape” panel. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wellbeing’s management team, please send an email to Natalie Dolphin at ndolphin@wellbeingdigital.co.

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

