Wellbeing Subsidiary KGK Science Opens New Clinical Research Center to Reimagine a Healthier Future

New Clinical Facility in London, Ontario Accelerates Research and Innovation

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary KGK Sciences Inc. (“KGK”) has opened their new Clinical Research Center in London, Ontario, with the aim to accelerate their clients’ research and drug development needs in the nutraceutical, cannabinoid, hemp and psychedelic space.

KGK will host a grand opening ceremony on September 29, 2022 to officially open the new, state-of-the-art clinical research facility and celebrate being a leading contract research organization for over 25 years. The Company’s clinical research center empowers KGK to provide high-quality clinical research trials and expert regulatory support for clients in the nutraceutical, cannabis, hemp and psychedelic industries.

As a premium full-service contract research organization, KGK is dedicated to providing clinical trial research that meets the highest quality standards. Led by a team of scientific research and regulatory experts, KGK combines cutting-edge clinical science with industry expertise to design clinical trial and claim substantiation strategies customized to meet the needs of our clients. Having over 150 publications, the company is continuously pushing study designs and measurement tools forward in the industry and were most recently published in Frontiers Journal speaking about the assessment and re-evaluation of clinical trial design. The full article can be found here: Breaking new frontiers: Assessment and re-evaluation of clinical trial design for nutraceuticals.

“Our new research center, located in the heart of London, Ontario will draw upon the strength and heritage of applied research and innovation and will be an ongoing opportunity for ground-breaking research in the fields of nutraceuticals, cannabinoids, hemp and psychedelics with global partners, clients and academics, striving for excellence as we have done over the past 25 years,” said Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing & KGK. “Our goal is to strengthen the fundamental research needed for global innovation and enable the creation of next-generation nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.”

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on nutraceutical and emerging health care products. Founded in 1997, the business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. Furthermore, the company has produced over 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points. For additional information, please visit kgkscience.com.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

