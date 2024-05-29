WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(The figures have not been audited)

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

3-Months Ended

6-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

49,087

50,138

101,524

102,732

Cost of sales

(30,851)

(29,694)

(60,523)

(64,522)

Gross profit

0.3715

18,236

20,444

41,001

38,210

Selling & distribution costs

(1,214)

(1,275)

(2,263)

(2,567)

Administrative expenses

(4,155)

(3,339)

(7,992)

(6,603)

Other operating income

1,872

683

2,205

(1,058)

Profit from operations

14,739

16,513

32,951

27,982

Finance costs

(35)

(52)

(83)

(107)

Interest income

619

466

1,244

807

Profit before taxation

15,323

16,927

34,112

28,682

Tax expense

(3,514)

(4,110)

(8,630)

(7,806)

Profit for the period/Total comprehensive income

for the period

11,809

12,817

25,482

20,876

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

11,809

12,817

25,482

20,876

Earnings per share (sen):

Basic

B11(a)

2.37

2.57

5.12

4.19

Diluted

B11(b)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Single tier dividend per share (sen)

B9

2.00

1.80

4.00

3.20

N/A - Not Applicable

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

(The figures have not been audited)

Audited

As At

As At

31 Mar 2024

30 Sep 2023

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

45,589

44,166

Investment property

4,916

4,997

Capital work-in-progress

3,614

2,466

Intangible assets

324

343

Other investment

10

10

54,453

51,982

Current assets

Inventories

25,728

25,454

Trade receivables

8,165

17,966

Other receivables, deposits & prepayments

4,400

5,504

Tax recoverable

22

22

Deposits with licensed banks

14,150

17,250

Cash and bank balances

59,638

57,155

112,103

123,351

TOTAL ASSETS

166,556

175,333

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital

68,836

68,836

Retained profits

72,755

71,174

TOTAL EQUITY

141,591

140,010

Non-current liability

Deferred taxation

4,330

4,266

4,330

4,266

Current liabilities

Trade payables

5,549

6,821

Other payables & accruals

8,326

17,712

Tax payable

6,760

6,524

20,635

31,057

TOTAL LIABILITIES

24,965

35,323

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

166,556

175,333

Net assets per share attributable to equity holders

of the Company (RM)

0.284

0.281

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(The figures have not been audited)

Non-Distributable

Distributable

Share

Retained

Total

Capital

Profits

Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 October 2023

68,836

71,174

140,010

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

25,482

25,482

Dividends

-

(23,901)

(23,901)

At 31 March 2024

68,836

72,755

141,591

At 1 October 2022

68,836

55,736

124,572

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

20,876

20,876

Dividends

-

(19,918)

(19,918)

At 31 March 2023

68,836

56,694

125,530

Note 1:

With the Companies Act 2016 ("CA 2016") that had taken effect on 31 January 2017, the credit standing in the share premium account of RM2.443 million had been transferred to the share capital account. Pursuant to sub-section 618(3) and 618(4) of the CA 2016, the Group may exercise its right to use the credit amounts being transferred from share premium account within twenty four (24) months after the commencement of the CA 2016. The Board of Directors had approved to transfer the share premium account of RM2.443 million to the share capital account.

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(The figures have not been audited)

6-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

RM'000

RM'000

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Profit before taxation

34,112

28,682

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of investment property

81

75

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,391

2,387

Amortisation of intangible assets

19

-

Unrealised (gain)/loss on foreign exchange

(324)

2,058

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(8)

(50)

Dividend income

(8)

(31)

Interest income

(1,244)

(807)

Operating profit before working capital changes

35,019

32,314

Net change in inventories

(274)

1,501

Net change in receivables

10,905

9,935

Net change in payables

(10,663)

(11,783)

Cash generated from operations

34,987

31,967

Tax paid

(8,324)

(5,124)

Interest received

1,244

807

Net cash generated from operating activities

27,907

27,650

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

8

50

Dividend received

8

31

Purchase of capital work-in-progress

(1,149)

(3,329)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3,814)

(634)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,947)

(3,882)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Dividends paid

(23,901)

(19,918)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,901)

(19,918)

Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(941)

3,850

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

324

(2,058)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of the year

74,405

62,772

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of the period

73,788

64,564

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

  1. Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134

A1. Basis of Preparation

The Interim Financial Report is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with the reporting requirements outlined in the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ("MFRS") No. 134: Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board ("MASB") and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("BMSB").

The Interim Financial Report should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 30 September 2023. These explanatory notes attached provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant for an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 30 September 2023.

Changes in accounting policies

The significant accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 except for the adoption of the following new, revised MFRSs, amendments to MFRS and Issues Committee ("IC") Interpretations:

Standards and amendments issued but yet to be adopted

i) Effective immediately on 23 May 2023

  1. Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules (Paragraph 4A and 88A)
  1. Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023
  1. MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts' and Amendments to MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts'
  2. Amendments to MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts' - Initial Application of MFRS 17 and MFRS 9 - Comparative Information
  3. Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Disclosure of Accounting Policies
  4. Amendments to MFRS 108, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' - Definition of Accounting Estimates
  5. Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - Deferred Tax Related to Assets and Liabilities Arising from a Single Transactions
  6. Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules (Paragraphs 88B, 88C, and 88D)
  1. Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024
  1. Amendments to MFRS 16, 'Leases'- Lease liability in a Sale and Leaseback
  2. Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Clarification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current
  3. Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Non-current Liabilities with Covenants
  4. Amendments to MFRS 107, 'Statement of Cash Flows' and MFRS 7, 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures' - Supplier Finance Arrangements iv) Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025
  5. Amendments to MFRS 121, 'The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates' - Lack of Exchangeability

v) Deferred to a date to be determined by the MASB

  1. Amendments to MFRS 10, 'Consolidated Financial Statements' and MFRS 128, 'Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures' - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

The adoption of above standards and amendments to MFRS and IC Interpretations do not have material financial impact on the results and the financial position of the Group.

A2. Auditors' Report on Preceding Annual Financial Statements

The preceding audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 was not subject to any qualification.

A3. Seasonal or Cyclical Factors

The Group's operations are not materially affected by seasonal or cyclical changes during the current quarter under review.

A4. Unusual Items

There were no material items of an unusual nature and amount affecting the results of current quarter and cumulative period-to-date.

A5. Changes in Estimates

There were no changes in estimates of amounts which have a material effect in the current quarter under review.

A6. Changes in Debt and Equity Securities

Please refer to Part B Note B7.

A7. Dividend Paid

A first single tier dividend of 2.00 sen per share on 497,947,555 ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ending 30 September 2024 amounted to approximately RM9,958,951 was paid on 21 March 2024.

A8. Segmental Information

Segmental information for the Group by geographical and business segment is presented as follows:

6-Months Ended

Geographical Segments

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Revenue

RM'000

RM'000

Export Market

USA/Canada

32,358

30,333

Asia

19,218

20,793

Middle East

6,697

5,556

Europe

9,488

9,986

Australia/New Zealand

15,825

16,082

South America

7,118

10,854

Africa

2,463

2,333

93,167

95,937

Local Market

8,357

6,795

101,524

102,732

Results

Export Market

31,304

26,785

Local Market

2,808

1,897

Profit before taxation

34,112

28,682

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)

  1. Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134 (Continued)

A9. Valuation of Property, Plant and Equipment

There were no revaluation of property, plant and equipment in the current quarter under review. The valuation of property, plant and equipment have been brought forward without amendments from the previous audited financial statements.

A10. Material Events Subsequent to the End of the Quarter

There were no material events between the end of the current quarter under review and the date of this report, which is likely and substantially affecting the results of current quarter and cumulative period-to-date, except as disclosed in Part B Note B9.

A11. Changes in Composition of the Group

There were no significant changes in the composition of the Group during the current quarter under review.

A12. Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets

There were no contingent liabilities or contingent assets since the last annual reporting date.

A13. Capital Commitment

There were no material capital commitments approved and contracted for capital expenditures as at the date of this report.

A14. Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows comprises of the following amounts:

As at

As at

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

RM'000

RM'000

Deposit with licensed banks

14,150

10,500

Cash and bank balances

59,638

54,064

73,788

64,564

Deposit with licensed banks:

(a)

Islamic

14,150

10,500

(b)

Non-Islamic

-

-

14,150

10,500

Total cash (excluding Islamic instrument) ("A")

44,966

39,508

Total assets ("B")

166,556

151,262

A/B (%)

27%

26%

A15. Related Party Transactions

Related party transactions with Global Rubber Industry (M) Sdn. Bhd. as follows:

6-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

RM'000

RM'000

Sub-contract services for topping of nylon cord on hoses for Wellcall Hose (M) Sdn. Bhd.

2,384

1,933

These transactions have been entered into in the normal course of business and have been estalished under negotiated terms.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)

  1. Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements B1.1. Analysis of Current Quarter Performance

3-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Variance

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

%

Revenue

(a) Export

45,165

46,439

(1,274)

-3%

(b) Local

3,922

3,699

223

6%

49,087

50,138

(1,051)

-2%

Profit before taxation ("PBT")

15,323

16,927

(1,604)

-9%

For the current quarter ended 31 March 2024, the Group recorded a fairly consistent revenue of RM49.087 million as compared to RM50.138 million recorded in corresponding period of the preceeding financial year, representing a slight decrease of RM1.051 million or approximately 2% on a quarter to quarter basis. The export market and local market contributed approximately 92% and 8% respectively to the Group's revenue.

The Group achieved PBT of RM15.323 million for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024, representing a decrease of 9% from RM16.927 million in the corresponding quarter mainly arising from decrease in revenue.

B1.2. Analysis of Cumulative Quarter Performance (Year-to-Date)

6-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Variance

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

%

Revenue

(a) Export

93,167

95,937

(2,770)

-3%

(b) Local

8,357

6,795

1,562

23%

101,524

102,732

(1,208)

-1%

Profit before taxation ("PBT")

34,112

28,682

5,430

19%

The Group recorded a fairly consistent revenue of RM101.524 million for the six (6) months period ended 31 March 2024, as compared to RM102.732 million in the corresponding period of the preceeding financial year. The export market contributed approximately 92% to the Group's revenue. The export market registered a decrease of 3% while local market registered an increase of 23% mainly due to higher demand of industrial rubber hose locally as compared to the corresponding period of the preceeding financial year.

The Group recorded a PBT of RM34.112 million for the six (6) months period ended 31 March 2024 compared to PBT of RM28.682 million recorded in corresponding period of the preceeding financial year, representing an increase of RM5.430 million or 19% increase. The higher PBT achieved in the six (6) months period mainly due to higher operating income and interest income besides the Group's effort of strengthening global sales growth for industrial rubber hose.

B2.

Comparison with Previous Quarter Results

Current

Preceeding

Quarter

Quarter

3-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Dec 2023

Variance

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

%

Revenue

49,087

52,437

(3,350)

-6%

Profit before taxation ("PBT")

15,323

18,789

(3,466)

-18%

The Group recorded a decrease in revenue to RM49.087 million for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to RM52.437

million recorded in preceeding quarter, representing a decrease of RM3.350 million or approximately 6% mainly due to higher raw

material costs coupled with reduction in revenue resulted from slower demand of industrial rubber hose for the period under review.

As a result of decrease in revenue, the Group recorded a lower PBT of RM15.323 million for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to RM18.789 million recorded in the preceeding quarter ended 31 December 2023, representing a decrease of RM3.466 million or approximately 18%.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)

  1. Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements (Continued)

B3.

B4.

B5.

B6.

B7.

B8.

Prospect

In view of the coming quarters may be challenging to the Group, the Board remains optimistic that the Group stays resilient and able to sustain its market share and positioning despite the challenges ahead in the global economy. The Group will continue to be cautious and responsive to market needs, focus on prudent procurement strategies and inventory management to optimise cost and enhance operational efficiency.

Board of Directors Statement on Internal Targets

The Group did not announce or disclose any profit forecast, projection or internal management target in any public document.

Profit Forecast and Profit Guarantee

The Group did not announce or disclose any profit forecast or profit guarantee in a public document.

Tax Expense

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

3-Months Ended

6-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Income tax

3,629

4,304

8,566

7,749

Deferred tax

(115)

(194)

64

57

3,514

4,110

8,630

7,806

The deferred tax liabilities arose from accelerated capital allowances over depreciation plant and machineries.

Group Borrowings

There were no group borrowings in the current quarter under review.

Profit Before Taxation

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

3-Months Ended

6-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the period is arrived at after charging/(crediting):

(a)

Interest income

(619)

(466)

(1,244)

(807)

(b)

Rental income

(75)

(66)

(147)

(132)

(c) Depreciation of investment property

40

37

81

75

(d)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,212

1,197

2,391

2,387

(e)

Amortisation of intangible assets

10

-

19

-

(f)

Unrealized (gain)/loss on foreign exchange

(974)

(70)

(324)

2,058

(g)

Realized gain on foreign exchange

(735)

(413)

(1,573)

(697)

(h)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(8)

(50)

(8)

(50)

Save as disclosed above and in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the other items under Appendix 9B, Part A (16) of the Bursa Listing Requirements are not applicable.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)

  1. Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements (Continued)

B9. Dividends

The Board of Directors have recommended a second single tier dividend of 2.00 sen per share amounting to approximately RM9,958,951 in respect of financial year ending 30 September 2024. The entitlement date and payment date for the said dividend shall be on 13 June 2024 and 20 June 2024 respectively.

During the previous corresponding period, the Company declared a second single tier dividend of 1.80 sen per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 amounted to RM8,963,056.

The total dividend paid and payable by the Company in respect of the financial year ending 30 September 2024 is 4.00 sen per share represented by a total amount of approximately RM19,917,902.

Records of Dividends

Dividend

Total

Financial Year

Per Share

Dividend

Status

Sen

RM

2024

(2nd single tier dividend)

2.00

9,958,951

Payable

2024

(1st single tier dividend)

2.00

9,958,951

Paid

Total dividend payable for the current financial year

4.00

19,917,902

2023

*

8.20

40,831,700

Paid

2022

*

7.00

34,856,329

Paid

2021

*

7.00

34,856,330

Paid

2020

*

4.95

24,648,404

Paid

2019

*

5.65

28,134,038

Paid

2018

*

5.45

27,138,145

Paid

2017

*

6.17

30,706,773

Paid

2016

*

6.13

30,540,785

Paid

2015

*

6.13

30,540,785

Paid

2014

*

5.53

27,541,099

Paid

2013

*

4.79

23,872,684

Paid

2012

*

4.26

21,203,464

Paid

2011

*

3.19

15,867,047

Paid

2010

*

2.91

14,500,860

Paid

2009

*

2.89

14,372,251

Paid

2008

*

2.24

11,162,210

Paid

2007

*

1.62

8,055,482

Paid

2006

*

0.60

3,000,300

Paid

Total dividend paid from financial year 2006 to 2023

421,828,686

  • Adjusted to reflect the share split of every two (2) ordinary shares in WHB into three (3) ordinary shares in WHB held in WHB ("Subdivided Shares"). The subdivided shares was completed on 14 September 2017.

B10. Material Litigation

The Group was not engaged in any material litigation or arbitration, either as plaintiff or defendant, which has a material effect on the financial position of the Group and the Board does not know of any proceedings pending or threatened, or of any fact likely to give rise to any proceedings, which might materially and adversely affect the position or business of the Group.

WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)

  1. Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements (Continued)

B11. Earnings Per Share

  1. Basic earnings per share
    Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing net profit attributable to ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.
    Weighted average number of ordinary shares for calculation of basic earnings per share:

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

3-Months Ended

6-Months Ended

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit attributable to equity holders

11,809

12,817

25,482

20,876

Weighted average number of shares in issue ('000)

497,948

497,948

497,948

497,948

Basic earnings per share (sen)

2.37

2.57

5.12

4.19

(b) There is no dilution of earnings per share during the quarter.

B12. Corporate Proposal

There were no corporate proposals announced as at the date of this report.

B13. Authorization for Issue

The unaudited interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors in accordance with a Resolution of the Directors dated 28 May 2024.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

TEO SOON MEI (f) Company Secretary (SSM PC 201908000235) (MAICSA 7018590)

28 May 2024

