WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(The figures have not been audited)
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
3-Months Ended
6-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
49,087
50,138
101,524
102,732
Cost of sales
(30,851)
(29,694)
(60,523)
(64,522)
Gross profit
0.3715
18,236
20,444
41,001
38,210
Selling & distribution costs
(1,214)
(1,275)
(2,263)
(2,567)
Administrative expenses
(4,155)
(3,339)
(7,992)
(6,603)
Other operating income
1,872
683
2,205
(1,058)
Profit from operations
14,739
16,513
32,951
27,982
Finance costs
(35)
(52)
(83)
(107)
Interest income
619
466
1,244
807
Profit before taxation
15,323
16,927
34,112
28,682
Tax expense
(3,514)
(4,110)
(8,630)
(7,806)
Profit for the period/Total comprehensive income
for the period
11,809
12,817
25,482
20,876
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
11,809
12,817
25,482
20,876
Earnings per share (sen):
Basic
B11(a)
2.37
2.57
5.12
4.19
Diluted
B11(b)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Single tier dividend per share (sen)
B9
2.00
1.80
4.00
3.20
N/A - Not Applicable
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
(The figures have not been audited)
Audited
As At
As At
31 Mar 2024
30 Sep 2023
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
45,589
44,166
Investment property
4,916
4,997
Capital work-in-progress
3,614
2,466
Intangible assets
324
343
Other investment
10
10
54,453
51,982
Current assets
Inventories
25,728
25,454
Trade receivables
8,165
17,966
Other receivables, deposits & prepayments
4,400
5,504
Tax recoverable
22
22
Deposits with licensed banks
14,150
17,250
Cash and bank balances
59,638
57,155
112,103
123,351
TOTAL ASSETS
166,556
175,333
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital
68,836
68,836
Retained profits
72,755
71,174
TOTAL EQUITY
141,591
140,010
Non-current liability
Deferred taxation
4,330
4,266
4,330
4,266
Current liabilities
Trade payables
5,549
6,821
Other payables & accruals
8,326
17,712
Tax payable
6,760
6,524
20,635
31,057
TOTAL LIABILITIES
24,965
35,323
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
166,556
175,333
Net assets per share attributable to equity holders
of the Company (RM)
0.284
0.281
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(The figures have not been audited)
Non-Distributable
Distributable
Share
Retained
Total
Capital
Profits
Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 October 2023
68,836
71,174
140,010
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
25,482
25,482
Dividends
-
(23,901)
(23,901)
At 31 March 2024
68,836
72,755
141,591
At 1 October 2022
68,836
55,736
124,572
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
20,876
20,876
Dividends
-
(19,918)
(19,918)
At 31 March 2023
68,836
56,694
125,530
Note 1:
With the Companies Act 2016 ("CA 2016") that had taken effect on 31 January 2017, the credit standing in the share premium account of RM2.443 million had been transferred to the share capital account. Pursuant to sub-section 618(3) and 618(4) of the CA 2016, the Group may exercise its right to use the credit amounts being transferred from share premium account within twenty four (24) months after the commencement of the CA 2016. The Board of Directors had approved to transfer the share premium account of RM2.443 million to the share capital account.
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(The figures have not been audited)
6-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
RM'000
RM'000
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit before taxation
34,112
28,682
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of investment property
81
75
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
2,391
2,387
Amortisation of intangible assets
19
-
Unrealised (gain)/loss on foreign exchange
(324)
2,058
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(8)
(50)
Dividend income
(8)
(31)
Interest income
(1,244)
(807)
Operating profit before working capital changes
35,019
32,314
Net change in inventories
(274)
1,501
Net change in receivables
10,905
9,935
Net change in payables
(10,663)
(11,783)
Cash generated from operations
34,987
31,967
Tax paid
(8,324)
(5,124)
Interest received
1,244
807
Net cash generated from operating activities
27,907
27,650
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
8
50
Dividend received
8
31
Purchase of capital work-in-progress
(1,149)
(3,329)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,814)
(634)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,947)
(3,882)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Dividends paid
(23,901)
(19,918)
Net cash used in financing activities
(23,901)
(19,918)
Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(941)
3,850
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
324
(2,058)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of the year
74,405
62,772
Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of the period
73,788
64,564
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 and the accompanying notes to the Interim Financial Report.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
- Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134
A1. Basis of Preparation
The Interim Financial Report is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with the reporting requirements outlined in the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ("MFRS") No. 134: Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board ("MASB") and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("BMSB").
The Interim Financial Report should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 30 September 2023. These explanatory notes attached provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant for an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 30 September 2023.
Changes in accounting policies
The significant accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 except for the adoption of the following new, revised MFRSs, amendments to MFRS and Issues Committee ("IC") Interpretations:
Standards and amendments issued but yet to be adopted
i) Effective immediately on 23 May 2023
- Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules (Paragraph 4A and 88A)
- Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023
- MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts' and Amendments to MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts'
- Amendments to MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts' - Initial Application of MFRS 17 and MFRS 9 - Comparative Information
- Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Disclosure of Accounting Policies
- Amendments to MFRS 108, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' - Definition of Accounting Estimates
- Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - Deferred Tax Related to Assets and Liabilities Arising from a Single Transactions
- Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules (Paragraphs 88B, 88C, and 88D)
- Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024
- Amendments to MFRS 16, 'Leases'- Lease liability in a Sale and Leaseback
- Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Clarification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current
- Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Non-current Liabilities with Covenants
- Amendments to MFRS 107, 'Statement of Cash Flows' and MFRS 7, 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures' - Supplier Finance Arrangements iv) Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025
- Amendments to MFRS 121, 'The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates' - Lack of Exchangeability
v) Deferred to a date to be determined by the MASB
- Amendments to MFRS 10, 'Consolidated Financial Statements' and MFRS 128, 'Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures' - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
The adoption of above standards and amendments to MFRS and IC Interpretations do not have material financial impact on the results and the financial position of the Group.
A2. Auditors' Report on Preceding Annual Financial Statements
The preceding audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 was not subject to any qualification.
A3. Seasonal or Cyclical Factors
The Group's operations are not materially affected by seasonal or cyclical changes during the current quarter under review.
A4. Unusual Items
There were no material items of an unusual nature and amount affecting the results of current quarter and cumulative period-to-date.
A5. Changes in Estimates
There were no changes in estimates of amounts which have a material effect in the current quarter under review.
A6. Changes in Debt and Equity Securities
Please refer to Part B Note B7.
A7. Dividend Paid
A first single tier dividend of 2.00 sen per share on 497,947,555 ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ending 30 September 2024 amounted to approximately RM9,958,951 was paid on 21 March 2024.
A8. Segmental Information
Segmental information for the Group by geographical and business segment is presented as follows:
6-Months Ended
Geographical Segments
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
Revenue
RM'000
RM'000
Export Market
USA/Canada
32,358
30,333
Asia
19,218
20,793
Middle East
6,697
5,556
Europe
9,488
9,986
Australia/New Zealand
15,825
16,082
South America
7,118
10,854
Africa
2,463
2,333
93,167
95,937
Local Market
8,357
6,795
101,524
102,732
Results
Export Market
31,304
26,785
Local Market
2,808
1,897
Profit before taxation
34,112
28,682
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)
- Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134 (Continued)
A9. Valuation of Property, Plant and Equipment
There were no revaluation of property, plant and equipment in the current quarter under review. The valuation of property, plant and equipment have been brought forward without amendments from the previous audited financial statements.
A10. Material Events Subsequent to the End of the Quarter
There were no material events between the end of the current quarter under review and the date of this report, which is likely and substantially affecting the results of current quarter and cumulative period-to-date, except as disclosed in Part B Note B9.
A11. Changes in Composition of the Group
There were no significant changes in the composition of the Group during the current quarter under review.
A12. Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets
There were no contingent liabilities or contingent assets since the last annual reporting date.
A13. Capital Commitment
There were no material capital commitments approved and contracted for capital expenditures as at the date of this report.
A14. Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows comprises of the following amounts:
As at
As at
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
RM'000
RM'000
Deposit with licensed banks
14,150
10,500
Cash and bank balances
59,638
54,064
73,788
64,564
Deposit with licensed banks:
(a)
Islamic
14,150
10,500
(b)
Non-Islamic
-
-
14,150
10,500
Total cash (excluding Islamic instrument) ("A")
44,966
39,508
Total assets ("B")
166,556
151,262
A/B (%)
27%
26%
A15. Related Party Transactions
Related party transactions with Global Rubber Industry (M) Sdn. Bhd. as follows:
6-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
RM'000
RM'000
Sub-contract services for topping of nylon cord on hoses for Wellcall Hose (M) Sdn. Bhd.
2,384
1,933
These transactions have been entered into in the normal course of business and have been estalished under negotiated terms.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)
- Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements B1.1. Analysis of Current Quarter Performance
3-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
Variance
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
%
Revenue
(a) Export
45,165
46,439
(1,274)
-3%
(b) Local
3,922
3,699
223
6%
49,087
50,138
(1,051)
-2%
Profit before taxation ("PBT")
15,323
16,927
(1,604)
-9%
For the current quarter ended 31 March 2024, the Group recorded a fairly consistent revenue of RM49.087 million as compared to RM50.138 million recorded in corresponding period of the preceeding financial year, representing a slight decrease of RM1.051 million or approximately 2% on a quarter to quarter basis. The export market and local market contributed approximately 92% and 8% respectively to the Group's revenue.
The Group achieved PBT of RM15.323 million for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024, representing a decrease of 9% from RM16.927 million in the corresponding quarter mainly arising from decrease in revenue.
B1.2. Analysis of Cumulative Quarter Performance (Year-to-Date)
6-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
Variance
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
%
Revenue
(a) Export
93,167
95,937
(2,770)
-3%
(b) Local
8,357
6,795
1,562
23%
101,524
102,732
(1,208)
-1%
Profit before taxation ("PBT")
34,112
28,682
5,430
19%
The Group recorded a fairly consistent revenue of RM101.524 million for the six (6) months period ended 31 March 2024, as compared to RM102.732 million in the corresponding period of the preceeding financial year. The export market contributed approximately 92% to the Group's revenue. The export market registered a decrease of 3% while local market registered an increase of 23% mainly due to higher demand of industrial rubber hose locally as compared to the corresponding period of the preceeding financial year.
The Group recorded a PBT of RM34.112 million for the six (6) months period ended 31 March 2024 compared to PBT of RM28.682 million recorded in corresponding period of the preceeding financial year, representing an increase of RM5.430 million or 19% increase. The higher PBT achieved in the six (6) months period mainly due to higher operating income and interest income besides the Group's effort of strengthening global sales growth for industrial rubber hose.
B2.
Comparison with Previous Quarter Results
Current
Preceeding
Quarter
Quarter
3-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
Variance
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
%
Revenue
49,087
52,437
(3,350)
-6%
Profit before taxation ("PBT")
15,323
18,789
(3,466)
-18%
The Group recorded a decrease in revenue to RM49.087 million for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to RM52.437
million recorded in preceeding quarter, representing a decrease of RM3.350 million or approximately 6% mainly due to higher raw
material costs coupled with reduction in revenue resulted from slower demand of industrial rubber hose for the period under review.
As a result of decrease in revenue, the Group recorded a lower PBT of RM15.323 million for the current quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to RM18.789 million recorded in the preceeding quarter ended 31 December 2023, representing a decrease of RM3.466 million or approximately 18%.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)
- Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements (Continued)
B3.
B4.
B5.
B6.
B7.
B8.
Prospect
In view of the coming quarters may be challenging to the Group, the Board remains optimistic that the Group stays resilient and able to sustain its market share and positioning despite the challenges ahead in the global economy. The Group will continue to be cautious and responsive to market needs, focus on prudent procurement strategies and inventory management to optimise cost and enhance operational efficiency.
Board of Directors Statement on Internal Targets
The Group did not announce or disclose any profit forecast, projection or internal management target in any public document.
Profit Forecast and Profit Guarantee
The Group did not announce or disclose any profit forecast or profit guarantee in a public document.
Tax Expense
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
3-Months Ended
6-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Income tax
3,629
4,304
8,566
7,749
Deferred tax
(115)
(194)
64
57
3,514
4,110
8,630
7,806
The deferred tax liabilities arose from accelerated capital allowances over depreciation plant and machineries.
Group Borrowings
There were no group borrowings in the current quarter under review.
Profit Before Taxation
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
3-Months Ended
6-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit for the period is arrived at after charging/(crediting):
(a)
Interest income
(619)
(466)
(1,244)
(807)
(b)
Rental income
(75)
(66)
(147)
(132)
(c) Depreciation of investment property
40
37
81
75
(d)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1,212
1,197
2,391
2,387
(e)
Amortisation of intangible assets
10
-
19
-
(f)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on foreign exchange
(974)
(70)
(324)
2,058
(g)
Realized gain on foreign exchange
(735)
(413)
(1,573)
(697)
(h)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(8)
(50)
(8)
(50)
Save as disclosed above and in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the other items under Appendix 9B, Part A (16) of the Bursa Listing Requirements are not applicable.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)
- Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements (Continued)
B9. Dividends
The Board of Directors have recommended a second single tier dividend of 2.00 sen per share amounting to approximately RM9,958,951 in respect of financial year ending 30 September 2024. The entitlement date and payment date for the said dividend shall be on 13 June 2024 and 20 June 2024 respectively.
During the previous corresponding period, the Company declared a second single tier dividend of 1.80 sen per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 amounted to RM8,963,056.
The total dividend paid and payable by the Company in respect of the financial year ending 30 September 2024 is 4.00 sen per share represented by a total amount of approximately RM19,917,902.
Records of Dividends
Dividend
Total
Financial Year
Per Share
Dividend
Status
Sen
RM
2024
(2nd single tier dividend)
2.00
9,958,951
Payable
2024
(1st single tier dividend)
2.00
9,958,951
Paid
Total dividend payable for the current financial year
4.00
19,917,902
2023
*
8.20
40,831,700
Paid
2022
*
7.00
34,856,329
Paid
2021
*
7.00
34,856,330
Paid
2020
*
4.95
24,648,404
Paid
2019
*
5.65
28,134,038
Paid
2018
*
5.45
27,138,145
Paid
2017
*
6.17
30,706,773
Paid
2016
*
6.13
30,540,785
Paid
2015
*
6.13
30,540,785
Paid
2014
*
5.53
27,541,099
Paid
2013
*
4.79
23,872,684
Paid
2012
*
4.26
21,203,464
Paid
2011
*
3.19
15,867,047
Paid
2010
*
2.91
14,500,860
Paid
2009
*
2.89
14,372,251
Paid
2008
*
2.24
11,162,210
Paid
2007
*
1.62
8,055,482
Paid
2006
*
0.60
3,000,300
Paid
Total dividend paid from financial year 2006 to 2023
421,828,686
- Adjusted to reflect the share split of every two (2) ordinary shares in WHB into three (3) ordinary shares in WHB held in WHB ("Subdivided Shares"). The subdivided shares was completed on 14 September 2017.
B10. Material Litigation
The Group was not engaged in any material litigation or arbitration, either as plaintiff or defendant, which has a material effect on the financial position of the Group and the Board does not know of any proceedings pending or threatened, or of any fact likely to give rise to any proceedings, which might materially and adversely affect the position or business of the Group.
WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)
Incorporated in Malaysia
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (Continued)
- Additional Information Required by the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad Listing Requirements (Continued)
B11. Earnings Per Share
-
Basic earnings per share
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing net profit attributable to ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for calculation of basic earnings per share:
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
3-Months Ended
6-Months Ended
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit attributable to equity holders
11,809
12,817
25,482
20,876
Weighted average number of shares in issue ('000)
497,948
497,948
497,948
497,948
Basic earnings per share (sen)
2.37
2.57
5.12
4.19
(b) There is no dilution of earnings per share during the quarter.
B12. Corporate Proposal
There were no corporate proposals announced as at the date of this report.
B13. Authorization for Issue
The unaudited interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors in accordance with a Resolution of the Directors dated 28 May 2024.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
TEO SOON MEI (f) Company Secretary (SSM PC 201908000235) (MAICSA 7018590)
28 May 2024
