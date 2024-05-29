WELLCALL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No.: 200501025213 (707346-W)

Incorporated in Malaysia

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134

A1. Basis of Preparation

The Interim Financial Report is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with the reporting requirements outlined in the Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ("MFRS") No. 134: Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board ("MASB") and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("BMSB").

The Interim Financial Report should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 30 September 2023. These explanatory notes attached provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant for an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 30 September 2023.

Changes in accounting policies

The significant accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 except for the adoption of the following new, revised MFRSs, amendments to MFRS and Issues Committee ("IC") Interpretations:

Standards and amendments issued but yet to be adopted

i) Effective immediately on 23 May 2023

Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules (Paragraph 4A and 88A)

Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023

MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts' and Amendments to MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts' Amendments to MFRS 17, 'Insurance Contracts' - Initial Application of MFRS 17 and MFRS 9 - Comparative Information Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Disclosure of Accounting Policies Amendments to MFRS 108, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' - Definition of Accounting Estimates Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - Deferred Tax Related to Assets and Liabilities Arising from a Single Transactions Amendments to MFRS 112, 'Income Taxes' - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules (Paragraphs 88B, 88C, and 88D)

Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024

Amendments to MFRS 16, 'Leases'- Lease liability in a Sale and Leaseback Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Clarification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current Amendments to MFRS 101, 'Presentation of Financial Statements'- Non-current Liabilities with Covenants Amendments to MFRS 107, 'Statement of Cash Flows' and MFRS 7, 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures' - Supplier Finance Arrangements iv) Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025 Amendments to MFRS 121, 'The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates' - Lack of Exchangeability

v) Deferred to a date to be determined by the MASB

Amendments to MFRS 10, 'Consolidated Financial Statements' and MFRS 128, 'Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures' - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

The adoption of above standards and amendments to MFRS and IC Interpretations do not have material financial impact on the results and the financial position of the Group.

A2. Auditors' Report on Preceding Annual Financial Statements

The preceding audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 was not subject to any qualification.

A3. Seasonal or Cyclical Factors

The Group's operations are not materially affected by seasonal or cyclical changes during the current quarter under review.

A4. Unusual Items

There were no material items of an unusual nature and amount affecting the results of current quarter and cumulative period-to-date.

A5. Changes in Estimates

There were no changes in estimates of amounts which have a material effect in the current quarter under review.

A6. Changes in Debt and Equity Securities

Please refer to Part B Note B7.

A7. Dividend Paid

A first single tier dividend of 2.00 sen per share on 497,947,555 ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ending 30 September 2024 amounted to approximately RM9,958,951 was paid on 21 March 2024.

A8. Segmental Information

Segmental information for the Group by geographical and business segment is presented as follows:

6-Months Ended Geographical Segments 31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2023 Revenue RM'000 RM'000 Export Market USA/Canada 32,358 30,333 Asia 19,218 20,793 Middle East 6,697 5,556 Europe 9,488 9,986 Australia/New Zealand 15,825 16,082 South America 7,118 10,854 Africa 2,463 2,333 93,167 95,937 Local Market 8,357 6,795 101,524 102,732 Results Export Market 31,304 26,785 Local Market 2,808 1,897 Profit before taxation 34,112 28,682

