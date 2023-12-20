Date
29 January - 1 February 2024
Location
Wellell @ Arab Health
Z1.C59 | Dubai World Trade Centre
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
About Arab Health
Arab Health brings together key stakeholders to collaborate and make healthcare a more sustainable, positive impact industry. Discover the way forward through sustainable and innovative solutions that will disrupt existing models, revolutionising healthcare for future generations.
Wellell Products @ Arab Health 2024
Pressure Area Care
- Optima Turn
-
Pro-care Auto Pediatric
Respiratory Therapy
- iX Series
- WiZARD 510
Autoclave
- Prime 30L
Exhibition Info.
Arab-Health-2024-Wellell
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wellell Inc. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 05:26:36 UTC.