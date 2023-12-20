Wellell Inc, formerly Apex Medical Corp, is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture, trading, import and export of medical and healthcare related equipment. The main products include the wound management (WM) series, respiratory therapy (RT) series, welfare equipment, as well as the electronic medical devices (EMD) series, such as four-wheel walk helpers, crutches, wheelchairs, shower devices, automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices, interferential stimulators, electrical muscle stimulators (EMSs) and liquid crystal display (LCD) massage devices. The Company mainly distributes products to Europe, the Americas and Asia.