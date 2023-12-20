Date

29 January - 1 February 2024

Location

Wellell @ Arab Health

Z1.C59 | Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

About Arab Health

Arab Health brings together key stakeholders to collaborate and make healthcare a more sustainable, positive impact industry. Discover the way forward through sustainable and innovative solutions that will disrupt existing models, revolutionising healthcare for future generations.

Wellell Products @ Arab Health 2024

Pressure Area Care

  • Optima Turn
  • Pro-care Auto Pediatric

Respiratory Therapy

  • iX Series
  • WiZARD 510

Autoclave

  • Prime 30L

Exhibition Info.

Arab-Health-2024-Wellell

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wellell Inc. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 05:26:36 UTC.