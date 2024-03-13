Wellell Medical Group would like to invite you to CMEF 2024, To see how we are improving in Patient Recovery Care and Respiratory Therapy. In order to better serve hospitals, medical staff and patients, we are excited to introduce new products：Rehabilitation Lifting System and Disinfection Equipment.Looking forward to your attendance .



Date

11-14 April 2024

Location

National Exhibition and Convention Center（Shanghai）



Booth No. 2.1Hall 2.1-S43



CMEF 2024 in Shanghai

The China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) was launched in the year 1979 and is held twice every year once in spring and the other in autumn, including exhibitions and forums. After 40 years of self-improvement and continuous development, the CMEF has now become one of the world's leading global integrated service platforms in the value chain of medical devices, covering products and technology, new product launches, procurement and trade, scientific collaboration, academic forums, brand promotion, education and training. The fair widely covers more than ten thousand products, including medical optical and electro-medical devices, smart health-care and wearable equipment, and services including medical imaging, medical examination, in-vitro diagnostics and hospital construction, In recent years, the CMEF has persistently maintained its growth, having innovatively introduced more than 30 subdivided industrial clusters, such as artificial intelligence (AI), computer tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), operating room, molecular diagnosis, point-of-care testing (POCT), rehabilitation projects, rehabilitation assistive devices and medical ambulances, presenting cutting-edge scientific achievements in the medical industry.

As of now, more than 7,000 medical device manufacturers from over 30 different countries and regions have annually exhibited their products and services with us at the CMEF. For trading and exchanging of medical products and services, about 2,000 specialists and talents and almost 200,000 visitors and buyers including government procurement agencies, hospital buyers and dealers from over 100 countries and regions gather at the CMEF.

Meanwhile, the CMEF has established a series of highly influential sub-brands in the medical field which includes the International Component Manufacturing and Design Show (ICMD), CMEF Congress, CMEF Imaging, CMEF IVD, CMEF Indonesia, CMEF Beijing, the Intelligent Health China and the Beijing International Rehabilitation and Personal Health Show. The establishment of these sub-brands has brought great success to the industry with intelligent medical equipment.

Wellell @CMEF2024

About Wellell

Wellell is a global leader in medical solutions for acute care and post-acute care, operating in more than 70 countries via a dedicated distribution and service network. Founded in 1990, the company integrates wound management solutions, respiratory therapy, and digital healthcare services to deliver improved clinical outcomes and digital well-being for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Driven by a profound respect for every individual life, Wellell aspires to help all inpatients and outpatients, and those who support them to live a healthy, carefree life.