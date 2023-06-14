Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wellell Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4106   TW0004106000

WELLELL INC.

(4106)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
31.65 TWD   -0.63%
06/14Wellell : Medical Taiwan 2023
PU
05/11Wellell Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/08Wellell : EWMA 2023 - Highlights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wellell : Medical Taiwan 2023

06/14/2023 | 10:53pm EDT
MEDICAL Taiwan 2023 is jam-packed with amazing experiences!

Wellell sales team had many highlights throughout the show, including distributor meeting, company dinner and numerous booth talks. We want to take a moment to thank everyone who visited our booth. Your engagement were truly impressive to us!


Attachments

Disclaimer

Wellell Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 02:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 664 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
Net income 2022 161 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
Net cash 2022 50,0 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 194 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart WELLELL INC.
Duration : Period :
Wellell Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLELL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Heng Wei Chen General Manager
Shih Ho Chen Chief Financial Officer
Yung Chuan Li Chairman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Wei Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLELL INC.7.65%105
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-5.42%9 958
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-11.18%1 608
OWENS & MINOR, INC.1.13%1 505
AS ONE CORPORATION0.80%1 500
GAUSH MEDITECH LTD-20.76%772
