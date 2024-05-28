



Pro-care Series improves caregivers' efficiency and care quality by inflating in 20 minutes (dual compressor) and automating mattress firmness based on patients' weight.





It provides a more subtle alternating pressure relief for hypersensitive, immobile patients. Ideal for hospitals and post-acute care.





No matter in which situation, Wellell ensures patients, and their families to live

Watch the full video:





https://hubs.la/Q02yv2Wh0









⭐Auto ⭐ Bariatric ⭐ Pediatric





https://hubs.la/Q02yvcZB0





https://hubs.la/Q02yvcn60





https://hubs.la/Q02yv5Tq0









