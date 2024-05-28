Pro-care Series improves caregivers' efficiency and care quality by inflating in 20 minutes (dual compressor) and automating mattress firmness based on patients' weight.
It provides a more subtle alternating pressure relief for hypersensitive, immobile patients. Ideal for hospitals and post-acute care.
No matter in which situation, Wellell ensures patients, and their families to live主題標籤#healthy and主題標籤#carefree.
Watch the full video:
https://hubs.la/Q02yv2Wh0
Find more about主題標籤#procare series
⭐Auto ⭐ Bariatric ⭐ Pediatric
https://hubs.la/Q02yvcZB0
https://hubs.la/Q02yvcn60
https://hubs.la/Q02yv5Tq0
主題標籤#PatientCare主題標籤#patientrecoverycare
主題標籤#supportsurface主題標籤#bariatric主題標籤#pediatric
主題標籤#Autoweightdetect主題標籤#pressureulcer主題標籤#pressureinjury
主題標籤#BeWellLiveWell主題標籤#Wellell
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wellell Inc. published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 09:54:06 UTC.