Wellell : To announce that 2021 consolidated financial statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.
03/28/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Provided by: APEX MEDICAL CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:08:54
Subject
To announce that 2021 consolidated financial
statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,374,055
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):986,952
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):104,323
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):138,081
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):103,511
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):102,247
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.01
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,140,417
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,076,127
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,059,102
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
