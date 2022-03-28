Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wellell Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4106   TW0004106000

WELLELL INC.

(4106)
  Report
Wellell : To announce that 2021 consolidated financial statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.

03/28/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: APEX MEDICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 16:08:54
Subject 
 To announce that 2021 consolidated financial
statements had been reported to the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,374,055
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):986,952
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):104,323
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):138,081
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):103,511
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):102,247
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.01
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,140,417
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,076,127
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,059,102
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

APEX MEDICAL Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
