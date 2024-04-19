It is a great pleasure to receive the esteemed guests from MALAYSIAN FRIENDSHIP AND TRADE CENTRE at our headquarters!
Feeling grateful to have the opportunity of exchanging insights and promoting friendship and trade for both Malaysia and Taiwan. We look forward to further cooperation and international partnership.
主題標籤#MYMFTCTaipei主題標籤#healthcare
主題標籤#malaysiapartnership
主題標籤#BeWellLiveWell主題標籤#Wellell
