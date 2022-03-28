Wellex Industries Incorporated : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
03/28/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Wellex Industries, IncorporatedWIN
PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type
GIS for 2021 AMENDED
Report Period/Report Date
Mar 25, 2022
Description of the Disclosure
General Information Sheet for 2021 AMENDED - Resignation of Assistant Corporate Secretary
Wellex Industries Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:43:04 UTC.