Wellex Industries Incorporated : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

Wellex Industries, Incorporated

WIN

Form/Report Type GIS for 2021 AMENDED Report Period/Report Date Mar 25, 2022

Description of the Disclosure General Information Sheet for 2021 AMENDED - Resignation of Assistant Corporate Secretary



For Public Information