Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Wellex Industries, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIN   PHY9534C1028

WELLEX INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED

(WIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wellex Industries Incorporated : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

03/28/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Wellex Industries, IncorporatedWIN PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type GIS for 2021 AMENDED
Report Period/Report Date Mar 25, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

General Information Sheet for 2021 AMENDED - Resignation of Assistant Corporate Secretary

For Public Information

Filed on behalf by:
Name Amando Ponsaran, Jr.
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Wellex Industries Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WELLEX INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED
03/28WELLEX INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/25WELLEX INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal..
PU
03/25Wellex Industries, Incorporated Announces Resignation of Allen F., Geronimo as Assistan..
CI
03/13WELLEX INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
02/20Wellex Industries, Incorporated Announces Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer Ch..
CI
2021Wellex Industries, Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Wellex Industries, Incorporated Appoints Justice Renato C. Francisco as Director
CI
2021Wellex Industries, Incorporated Announces of Demise of Peter Salud, Chairman/Director
CI
2021Wellex Industries, Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
2021Wellex Industries, Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,9 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net income 2020 35,8 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
Net Debt 2020 431 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 885 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 38,7x
EV / Sales 2020 39,0x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart WELLEX INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Wellex Industries, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth T. Gatchalian President, CEO & Executive Director
Annabelle T. Abunda Chief Compliance Officer
Byoung Hyun Suh Independent Director
Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Independent Director
Ruben D. Torres Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLEX INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED17.39%17
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.93%189 081
RIO TINTO PLC19.85%130 067
GLENCORE PLC33.24%87 244
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.18%63 713
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.32%45 012