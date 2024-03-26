Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), is excited to announce significant developments launching key initiatives exclusively within the Optimism ecosystem, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) solution. These initiatives, which have been in active development for some time, include the imminent rollout of Wellfield's tokenized gold ecosystem, a strategic upgrade of the Tradewind Ledger, Coinmama's self-custody wallet, and Wellfield's decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Wellfield's strategic decision to invest in the Optimism Superchain ecosystem aims to lay the foundation for significant scale, leveraging shared network effects and a constantly improving development stack with industry-leading networks like Coinbase's Base and others.

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield, shared his enthusiasm for this strategic commitment, "We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of DeFi, where rollups are emerging as the cornerstone of Ethereum's vision for a scalable, secure, and sustainable ecosystem. Wellfield's dedication to enabling our users to confidently own digital assets and engage with decentralized finance compels our adoption of Layer 2 solutions. We have chosen to commit our platforms to the Optimism ecosystem, drawn by the impressive pace of development of the OP Stack, our alignment with the Optimism Collective's Superchain vision, and our conviction in the Optimism ecosystem's technical ability to support our ambitious business goals while providing an exceptional user experience for our customers. We are confident that Optimism will stand the test of time and achieve its vision, aligning with our mission to build lasting products that make DeFi accessible for everyone."

Tokenized Gold Ecosystem: Wellfield Technologies Inc. is set to launch wGLD, tokenized gold on Ethereum, distinct from the Tradewind Ledger and VaultChain™ Gold which is only accessible onchain by the Royal Canadian Mint's Custodial Participants. This initiative, aimed at creating a globally accessible, highly liquid suite of gold-based decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, will live exclusively on the Optimism Superchain.

Tradewind Ledger Upgrade: Wellfield Technologies Inc. is enhancing the Tradewind Ledger, a real-world-asset tokenization platform with our flagship VaultChain™ Gold. This upgrade sees the existing enterprise blockchain, which currently secures ~$130M of digitized precious metals, shift to a new L2 solution based on Optimism's OP Stack to support a suite of onchain trading and lending solutions.

Coinmama's Self-Custody Wallet: Slated for release in summer 2024, the Coinmama Mobile App offers the perfect mix of simplicity and security, combining Fireblocks' non-custodial wallet-as-a-service with the Optimism Superchain. Supporting Bitcoin and with exclusive integration of the Optimism Superchain, Coinmama customers bypass complexities and high fees on the Ethereum Mainnet to instantly access user-friendly DeFi on Optimism.

Innovative DeFi Protocols by Wellfield: Apart from our digital gold initiatives, Wellfield is set to launch two transformative crypto-centric DeFi protocols: a liquidity management protocol enhancing LP positions on Uniswap, and a protocol for leveraging Bitcoin's value in DeFi automatically and securely. Both will be natively deployed on the Optimism Superchain, with rollouts planned for the second half of the year.

