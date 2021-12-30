Wellfully : Application for quotation of securities - WFL
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WELLFULLY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 31, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
WFL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,518,410
29/12/2021
WFLO
OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2023
4,000,000
29/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WELLFULLY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
72056482636
1.3
ASX issuer code
WFL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
30-Dec-2021 13:48
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
WFL
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
WFL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
29/12/2021
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
only
1,068,160
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of 1,068,160 shares in lieu of cash payments to the CEO as part of his salary arrangements (May 21 to Dec 21).
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
use
+securities to be quoted
0.071000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
personal
ASX +security code and description
WFL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
29/12/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
For
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Wellfully Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 22:16:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about WELLFULLY LIMITED
Sales 2021
1,20 M
0,87 M
0,87 M
Net income 2021
-6,40 M
-4,64 M
-4,64 M
Net cash 2021
2,46 M
1,79 M
1,79 M
P/E ratio 2021
-1,22x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
16,5 M
12,0 M
12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
18,6x
EV / Sales 2021
6,67x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
95,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.