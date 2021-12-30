Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Wellfully Limited
  News
  Summary
    WFL   AU0000105033

WELLFULLY LIMITED

(WFL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/29 10:24:54 pm
0.066 AUD   --.--%
05:17pWELLFULLY : Application for quotation of securities - WFL
PU
12/29WELLFULLY : Proposed issue of securities - WFL
PU
12/02Wellfully Limited Announces Resignation of Cameron Reynolds as Director
CI
Summary 
Summary

Wellfully : Application for quotation of securities - WFL

12/30/2021 | 05:17pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

WELLFULLY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 31, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WFL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,518,410

29/12/2021

WFLO

OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2023

4,000,000

29/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

WELLFULLY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

72056482636

1.3

ASX issuer code

WFL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

30-Dec-2021 13:48

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

WFL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details



ASX +security code and description

WFL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/12/2021



Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.



Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted



1,068,160

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of 1,068,160 shares in lieu of cash payments to the CEO as part of his salary arrangements (May 21 to Dec 21).

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the



+securities to be quoted

0.071000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted



ASX +security code and description

WFL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00



1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wellfully Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 22:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,20 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net income 2021 -6,40 M -4,64 M -4,64 M
Net cash 2021 2,46 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales 2021 6,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart WELLFULLY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wellfully Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Peros Chief Executive Officer
Sergej Dolezil Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Varano della Vergiliana Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew McIldowie Chief Scientific Officer
Steven Schapera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLFULLY LIMITED-45.00%12
MODERNA, INC.137.27%97 892
LONZA GROUP AG33.30%61 897
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.57.53%53 608
SEAGEN INC.-9.26%28 829
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY57.96%24 912