Bank branch openings in U.S. leave behind minority neighborhoods - study

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The opening of new U.S.
bank branches is leaving behind minority communities despite
racial equality pledges from lenders, according to a study
released Thursday by the Committee for Better Banks, an advocacy
group.
The 14 largest U.S. consumer banks opened 4,130 new branches
from January 2010 to December 2021, the group wrote, citing data
from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Of the
new locations, 61% were located in upper- or middle-income,
predominantly white neighborhoods, while only 15% of new
branches were opened in low- to moderate-income minority
communities. Upper-income minority communities accounted for
only 6% of the new sites.
"We absolutely think it deserves more scrutiny," said Nick
Weiner, a committee organizer who was the lead researcher for
the report. "Coupled with the alarming speed of branch closures
during the COVID-19 pandemic, the disparities in branch openings
raise critical questions about equitable access to key banking
services," he said in a statement.
The study also mapped out openings in major U.S. cities. It
found New York had the most over the 11-year period, with only
15% in minority or low- to moderate-income areas. Similar
patterns were evident in Chicago, Boston, Dallas, and Houston.
In Minneapolis, no banks opened in middle- or upper-income
minority neighborhoods.
The committee is a coalition of bank workers, community and
consumer advocacy groups and labor organizations.
"My job is to help customers and set them up for financial
success," said Tasia Barnes, a Wells Fargo branch banker in Fort
Myers, Florida, who handles a broad array of services, including
account openings, loan applications and fraud claims. "It
requires face-to-face conversations and human connection that
can only happen in a physical banking environment."
(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)