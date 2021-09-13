Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
45.345 USD   +2.29%
Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

09/13/2021 | 11:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a top U.S. banking regulator, kicked off its civil trial on Monday of three former Wells Fargo & Co executives over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts at the San Francisco lender.

The proceedings before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, mark a rare public confrontation between the regulator and former top bank executives it says are partly culpable for Wells Fargo's misconduct.

The OCC alleges that Wells Fargo's former risk officer Claudia Russ Anderson, former chief auditor David Julian and former executive audit director Paul McLinko failed to adequately perform their duties and responsibilities, contributing to Wells Fargo's "systemic sales practices misconduct" from 2002 to 2016.

The regulator brought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-regulator-charges/u-s-bank-regulator-charges-ex-wells-fargo-executives-for-role-in-sales-scandal-idUSKBN1ZM2M2 civil charges last year against the trio, as well as other former Wells Fargo executives, and has demanded they pay nearly $19 million combined to settle the matter. It is also seeking to bar Russ Anderson from the banking industry over allegations of outright law and regulation violations.

The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

"The record reflects that from at least 2013-2016 sales practice misconduct was pervasive and widespread," administrative law judge Christopher McNeil said in opening remarks detailing the allegations against each of the former executives.

Russ Anderson, Julian and McLinko are fighting the allegations. Attorneys for the trio did not respond to requests for comment but an attorney representing Julian raised allegations of potential bias and credibility issues of government examiners in opening motions, hinting at a potential defense strategy.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo declined to comment beyond a January 2020 statement in which CEO and President Charlie Scharf said the OCC's actions were consistent with holding the firm and individuals accountable for "inexcusable" sales practices issues.

"This hearing represents the culmination of the OCC's longstanding efforts to hold these individuals accountable for material failures in risk management and for consumer harm," the OCC said in a statement on Friday, forecasting the trial to last at least two weeks.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Michelle Price, Peter Cooney and Mark Porter)

By Jody Godoy and Chris Prentice


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 921 M - -
Net income 2021 17 731 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 259 196
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 44,33 $
Average target price 49,80 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.89%182 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.84%470 216
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.86%338 868
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%214 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.13%200 404
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA23.94%146 126