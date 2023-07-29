NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky informs shareholders of KHC, WFC, EXC, TV that a settlement has been reached in a pending class action lawsuit against each of these companies. To receive a pro-rata share of the settlement proceeds, members of the class must file a claim form by the designated dates as listed below:

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) – A settlement was reached in the class action settlement against The Kraft Heinz Company in which a settlement fund of $450,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is October 10, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/the-kraft-heinz-company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) - A settlement was reached in the class action settlement against Wells Fargo & Company in which a settlement fund of $1,000,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is October 5, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/wells-fargo-company.

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) - A settlement was reached in the class action settlement against Exelon Corporation in which a settlement fund of $173,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is September 28, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/exelon-corporation.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) - A settlement was reached in the class action settlement against Grupo Televisa in which a settlement fund of $95,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is August 8, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/grupo-televisa-s-a-b.

Levi & Korsinsky did not act as lead counsel or otherwise participate in litigating the above class actions and provides this information to remind class members of the deadlines to submit a claim for a share of any of these settlement funds.

Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-shareholders-of-khc-wfc-exc-tv-of-pending-class-action-settlements-301888697.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP