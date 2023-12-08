Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. lender Wells Fargo on Friday named Darlene Goins as its head of Philanthropy and Community Impact and president of the Wells Fargo Foundation.

In the role she will be responsible for the company's philanthropic strategy in housing access and affordability, financial health, small business growth and sustainability, the statement added.

Previously, Goins served as head of diverse customer segments within Wells Fargo's Consumer, Small & Business Banking.

Philanthropy and charitable donations by major conglomerates and private individuals have come into limelight in recent times as focus on social and environmental impact is getting elevated. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)