Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-10-03 pm EDT
41.54 USD   +3.28%
03:07pTrending : Wells Fargo Active After Goldman Sach Analyst Buy Rating
DJ
01:31pWells Fargo Shares Rise After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
MT
09:44aHoping for the best
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Wells Fargo Active After Goldman Sach Analyst Buy Rating

10/03/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:51 ET -- Wells Fargo & Co. is among the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Wells Fargo stock is up about 3% to $41.43 in Monday trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral with a target price of $48 a share. "In a recessionary scenario, we see WFC as having less credit risk downside than peers given below average loan growth in recent years and less credit card skew," he wrote in a note to clients. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1506ET

All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
03:07pTrending : Wells Fargo Active After Goldman Sach Analyst Buy Rating
DJ
01:31pWells Fargo Shares Rise After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
MT
09:44aHoping for the best
MS
05:38aAnalyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells..
MS
05:23aGoldman Sachs Upgrades Wells Fargo to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $48 Fro..
MT
09/30Wells Fargo Donates $1 Million Toward Hurricane Relief in Florida
BU
09/29Six Top US Banks to Join Federal Reserve Board's Climate Scenario Analysis Exercise
MT
09/29Coinbase Global Shares Decline After Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage at Underweight
MT
09/29Bank branch openings in U.S. leave behind minority neighborhoods - study
RE
09/29Fed to kick off climate scenario analysis in 2023 with six large banks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 153 M - -
Net income 2022 15 195 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 243 674
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,22 $
Average target price 53,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%152 556
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%307 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%242 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%205 541
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.93%146 489
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-7.36%126 070