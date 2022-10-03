Trending : Wells Fargo Active After Goldman Sach Analyst Buy Rating

14:51 ET -- Wells Fargo & Co. is among the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Wells Fargo stock is up about 3% to $41.43 in Monday trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral with a target price of $48 a share. "In a recessionary scenario, we see WFC as having less credit risk downside than peers given below average loan growth in recent years and less credit card skew," he wrote in a note to clients. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

