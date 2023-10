14:07 -- Wells Fargo is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The bank's third-quarter financial results, which were reported before the bell Friday, showed earnings and revenue rising from the year-ago period. Return on assets was 1.21, and return on equity was 13.3%, both higher from a year ago. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

10-13-23 1422ET