10:02 ET -- Wells Fargo & Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Wells Fargo shares were up 1% at $41.72 after Barclays raised their price target for WFC stock to $64 from $58 a share. Barclays is maintaining its Overweight rating of Wells Fargo stock. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

01-03-23 1017ET