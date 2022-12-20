Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-12-20 pm EST
41.13 USD   -1.66%
02:42pWall Street up, regains ground after four-day sell off
RE
02:31pWalt Disney Likely to Start Spin-Off Process for ESPN, ABC in 2023, Wells Fargo Says
MT
02:25pTrending : Wells Fargo Settles With Regulators
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Wells Fargo Settles With Regulators

12/20/2022 | 02:25pm EST
14:10 EST [Dow Jones]-- Wells Fargo & Co. is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Wells Fargo reached a $3.7 billion settlement with regulators to resolve allegations it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. The settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau includes a $1.7 billion penalty and more than $2 billion in consumer restitution, the regulatory agency said Tuesday. Shares were 1% lower at $41.40 in recent trading. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1425ET

All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
02:42pWall Street up, regains ground after four-day sell off
RE
02:31pWalt Disney Likely to Start Spin-Off Process for ESPN, ABC in 2023, Wells Fargo Says
MT
02:25pTrending : Wells Fargo Settles With Regulators
DJ
02:01pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rebounding Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:08pWall St edges higher as energy, financial stocks rise
RE
12:47pWells Fargo & Company/mn : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:11pWells Fargo Strikes $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Alleged Harm to Consumers
MT
10:51aEnergy, financial stocks lift Wall St after BOJ policy surprise
RE
10:38aHousing Starts Fall Less Than Expected in November; Permits Miss Estimates Amid Weak Se..
MT
10:15aCFPB Director Rohit Chopra Says Order Against Wells Fargo Does Not Provide Immunity To ..
RE
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 302 M - -
Net income 2022 14 383 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 239 209
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 41,82 $
Average target price 53,86 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.84%159 355
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%381 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.94%257 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%206 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.07%151 082
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-23.86%132 741