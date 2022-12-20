Trending : Wells Fargo Settles With Regulators

14:10 EST [Dow Jones]-- Wells Fargo & Co. is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Wells Fargo reached a $3.7 billion settlement with regulators to resolve allegations it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. The settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau includes a $1.7 billion penalty and more than $2 billion in consumer restitution, the regulatory agency said Tuesday. Shares were 1% lower at $41.40 in recent trading. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

