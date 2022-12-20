U.S. CFPB orders Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 bln for mismanagement

Dec 20 (Reuters) -
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle
charges from a U.S. consumer watchdog over widespread
mismanagement of automobile loans, mortgages and deposit
accounts.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has
ordered Wells Fargo Bank to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and
another $2 billion to redress more than 16 million consumer
accounts affected by the numerous violations, it said in a
statement.
The bank illegally assessed fees and interest charges on
auto and mortgage loans, had cars "wrongly repossessed" and
charged unlawful surprise overdraft fees, among other issues,
CFPB said.
Wells Fargo said in a statement that the "broad-reaching
settlement" will resolve issues that have been outstanding for
several years, and noted it has "accelerated corrective actions
and remediation" since 2020.
The steep fine for Wells Fargo is the latest in a series
of actions that underscore the CFPB's more aggressive posture
under President Joe Biden's administration. Director Rohit
Chopra has said the bureau is looking to hold big companies more
accountable for repeated misconduct.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York
Additional reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber and Andrea Ricci)