Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-17 pm EDT
46.14 USD   +0.17%
08/17U.S., European banks could lose over $5 bln from risky buyout loans
RE
08/17Favored Yield Curve Indicates Recession Likely Within 12 Months, Wells Fargo Says
MT
08/17Factbox-U.S., European banks could lose over $5 billion from risky buyout loans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell 2K to 250K in Aug. 13 Week

08/18/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rina Torchinsky

New applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, a sign the labor market is holding up as the broader economy shows signs of slowing.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, declined slightly to a seasonally adjusted 250,000 last week from a downwardly revised 252,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. Claims totals have hovered around this level since hitting a high for the year in mid-July, and are above the 2019 prepandemic weekly average of 218,000.

The four-week moving average for claims, which irons out weekly volatility, was 246,750, a decrease of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average.

Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo, said the labor market is strong but is showing signs of softening. "We are starting to see demand for labor weaken," Ms. House said. "You can see that in terms of things like job postings for new hires but also seeing that in terms of the rise of initial jobless claims."

Continuing claims, a proxy for the total number of people receiving payments from state unemployment programs, edged up to 1,437,000 in the week ended Aug. 6 from a revised 1,430,000 in the week ended July 30. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Write to Rina Torchinsky at rina.torchinsky@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 0907ET

All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
08/17U.S., European banks could lose over $5 bln from risky buyout loans
RE
08/17Favored Yield Curve Indicates Recession Likely Within 12 Months, Wells Fargo Says
MT
08/17Factbox-U.S., European banks could lose over $5 billion from risky buyout loans
RE
08/16U.S. states sue Warburg-owned Mariner Finance, allege predatory lending
RE
08/16Housing Starts Tumble in July as Single-Family Weakness Persists; Permits Come in Bette..
MT
08/16Toll Brothers City Living Partners With Sculptor Capital Unit For 2 Condo Projects In N..
MT
08/16Ameren Unit Prices $500 Million Bond Offering at 99.827% of Par Value
MT
08/15WELLS FARGO MPANY : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
08/15WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Holding Onto Slim Gains Monday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 022 M - -
Net income 2022 15 206 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 243 674
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 46,14 $
Average target price 52,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%175 011
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.58%359 504
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.16%292 563
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%217 818
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 285
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-3.86%140 035