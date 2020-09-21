U.S. bank regulator fines three former Wells Fargo executives over sales scandal

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator
announced Monday it had fined three former executives at Wells
Fargo Bank for their roles in the company's sales
practices scandal.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced it
had imposed the fines on three former executives from the bank's
community bank arm, arguing they either did know or should have
known about long-running problems with the bank's sales
practices.
The OCC imposed a $925,000 fine on Matthew Raphaelson, the
former community bank group finance officer, and barred him from
the banking industry. It also imposed a $400,000 fine on Kenneth
Zimmerman, the bank's former head of community bank deposit
products group, and a $350,000 fine on Tracy Kidd, the former
head of community bank human resources.
The fines come nine months after the regulator imposed fines
on eight other former bank executives, including former CEO John
Stumpf.
In a statement, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman acknowledged the
bank's community bank had a "flawed" model, but that the firm
was committed to fundamental changes.
"At the time of the sales practices issues, the company did
not have in place the appropriate people, structure, processes,
controls or culture to prevent the inappropriate conduct," said
spokeswoman Jennifer Langan. "The company is different today,
and we are doing what’s necessary to regain the trust of all
stakeholders.”
The regulator added that the settlements also require the
individuals to cooperate with any other investigation related to
the sales practices.
