    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
02:26:21 2023-02-07 pm EST
48.07 USD   +0.81%
02:10pWells fargo agrees to pay $300 mln to settle with shareholders o…
RE
08:01aWells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
BU
02/06Stocks down as monetary policy pivot postponed
AN
WELLS FARGO AGREES TO PAY $300 MLN TO SETTLE WITH SHAREHOLDERS O…

02/07/2023 | 02:10pm EST
WELLS FARGO AGREES TO PAY $300 MLN TO SETTLE WITH SHAREHOLDERS OVER AUTO INSURANCE DISCLOSURES


© Reuters 2023
02/06CORRECT: Frasers could buy British shopping centres for GBP100 million
AN
02/06North American Morning Briefing: Payrolls -3-
DJ
02/06Frasers CEO could buy shop centres for GBP100 million -Press
AN
02/03Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2006-1
AQ
02/02DoubleLine's Sherman eyes opportunities in real estate
RE
02/02Bitcoin rally and the main forces behind it
MS
02/02North American Morning Briefing: Meta to Buoy -3-
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 261 M - -
Net income 2022 11 770 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 238 698
Free-Float 68,4%
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 47,68 $
Average target price 53,05 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.93%143 629