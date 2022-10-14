Advanced search
News
WFC
US9497461015
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
07:44 2022-10-14 am EDT
42.94
USD
+1.32%
07:38a
Wells fargo cfo says continue to right size mortgage lending b…
RE
07:35a
Wells fargo cfo says bank expects increases in delinquencies and…
RE
07:35a
Wells fargo cfo says nii will be up 24% for 2022…
RE
WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS CITES 'PRETTY CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT' FOR…
10/14/2022 | 07:34am EDT
WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS CITES 'PRETTY CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT' FOR 3Q EARNINGS
© Reuters 2022
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
07:38a
Wells fargo cfo says continue to right size mortgage lending b…
RE
07:35a
Wells fargo cfo says bank expects increases in delinquencies and…
RE
07:35a
Wells fargo cfo says nii will be up 24% for 2022…
RE
07:35a
Stocks Signal Stronger Session as Wall Street Eyes Earnings, Retail Sales; Asia, Europe..
MT
07:34a
Wells fargo cfo says cites 'pretty challenging environment' for…
RE
07:23a
Wells Fargo Mpany : Q3 2022 presentation
PU
07:23a
Wells Fargo : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12a
Wells Fargo Posts Lower Q3 Earnings, Revenue Increases
MT
07:04a
Wall Street Grinds Higher Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Gaining, Asia Up
MT
07:03a
Wells Fargo Mpany : Q3 2022 news release
PU
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
10/05
Morgan Stanley Lowers Wells Fargo's Price Target to $59 From $62, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
10/03
Trending : Wells Fargo Active After Goldman Sach Analyst Buy Rating
DJ
10/03
Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
73 271 M
-
-
Net income 2022
15 215 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,7x
Yield 2022
2,60%
Capitalization
161 B
161 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,00x
Nbr of Employees
243 674
Free-Float
69,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
42,38 $
Average target price
52,10 $
Spread / Average Target
22,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black
Chairman
Saul van Beurden
Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell
Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-11.67%
160 749
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-34.57%
321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-32.88%
254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-17.95%
203 449
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-18.33%
142 423
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
-9.11%
123 109
