  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:44 2022-10-14 am EDT
42.94 USD   +1.32%
07:38aWells fargo cfo says continue to right size mortgage lending b…
RE
07:35aWells fargo cfo says bank expects increases in delinquencies and…
RE
07:35aWells fargo cfo says nii will be up 24% for 2022…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS NII WILL BE UP 24% FOR 2022…

10/14/2022 | 07:35am EDT
WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS NII WILL BE UP 24% FOR 2022


© Reuters 2022
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
07:38aWells fargo cfo says continue to right size mortgage lending b…
RE
07:35aWells fargo cfo says bank expects increases in delinquencies and…
RE
07:35aWells fargo cfo says nii will be up 24% for 2022…
RE
07:35aStocks Signal Stronger Session as Wall Street Eyes Earnings, Retail Sales; Asia, Europe..
MT
07:34aWells fargo cfo says cites 'pretty challenging environment' for…
RE
07:23aWells Fargo Mpany : Q3 2022 presentation
PU
07:23aWells Fargo : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aWells Fargo Posts Lower Q3 Earnings, Revenue Increases
MT
07:04aWall Street Grinds Higher Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Gaining, Asia Up
MT
07:03aWells Fargo Mpany : Q3 2022 news release
PU
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 271 M - -
Net income 2022 15 215 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 243 674
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 42,38 $
Average target price 52,10 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-9.11%123 109