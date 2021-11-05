Log in
WELLS FARGO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Wells Fargo & Company - WFC

11/05/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).  

Already facing the fallout from an earlier series of scandals as well as an asset cap mandated by the Federal Reserve, throughout 2020, the Company disclosed a series of disappointing financial results due in part to continued deterioration in the Company's credit portfolio including taking increasingly massive provision expenses to account for expected credit delinquencies and significantly slashing its dividend.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Wells Fargo's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Wells Fargo's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Wells Fargo shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wfc/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wells-fargo-investigation-continued-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-continues-to-investigate-the-officers-and-directors-of-wells-fargo--company---wfc-301417985.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
