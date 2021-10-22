Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WELLS FARGO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Wells Fargo & Company - WFC

10/22/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).

Already facing the fallout from an earlier series of scandals as well as an asset cap mandated by the Federal Reserve, throughout 2020, the Company disclosed a series of disappointing financial results due in part to continued deterioration in the Company’s credit portfolio including taking increasingly massive provision expenses to account for expected credit delinquencies and significantly slashing its dividend.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Wells Fargo’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Wells Fargo’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Wells Fargo shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wfc/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
10/22WELLS FARGO INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an..
BU
10/22WALL ST WEEK AHEAD : Tech giants' earnings may be another test for markets at new highs
RE
10/22WELLS FARGO MPANY : Kristin Lesher Named Head of Middle Market Banking for Wells Fargo
BU
10/21WELLS FARGO MPANY :  Fargo Donates $1 Million for California Wildfire Relief and Recovery ..
PU
10/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings season, bitcoin and the metaverse
10/18Canada Stocks Hit Fresh All Time Record Intraday and Closing Highs; Wells Fargo On 'Bey..
MT
10/18Chip shortages, Hurricane Ida weigh on U.S. factory output; demand remains strong
RE
10/18MEDTRONIC : Shares Down Midday After DSMB Recommends Continued Enrollment of Symplicity Tr..
MT
10/18ZUMIEZ : Enters Agreement to Amend Existing Credit Facility
MT
10/15CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain Friday Amid Upbeat Earnings Reports, Surprise Rise in Retail..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 045 M - -
Net income 2021 19 659 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 253 871
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 50,66 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.77%201 165
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.45%500 923
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.50%385 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 681
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%212 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%177 971