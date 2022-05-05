Wells Fargo Announces Markets Leadership Team in the Corporate & Investment Bank

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced the formation of six distinct businesses within the Corporate & Investment Bank’s (CIB) Markets group. The leaders of each business line report directly to Mike Riley and Dan Thomas, co-heads of Markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505006089/en/

Mike Riley, co-head of Markets (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“We are pleased to announce these organizational realignments, designed to better support the advancement of our strategic goals and enable the growth of our Markets business,” said Mike Riley.

Dan Thomas remarked: “We look forward to leveraging our competitive strengths to drive greater client relevance and increased market share by developing a more diversified set of products and capabilities across asset classes.”

Effective immediately, CIB’s Markets group consists of the following six business lines:

Credit Sales & Trading, led by Thad Sharrett.

Equities, co-led by Judith Barry, head of Equity Products Distribution, and D.J. Langis, head of Equity Products Trading.

Foreign Exchange (FX), led by Mark Jones.

Municipal Products Group, led by Chuck Peck.

Rates, Commodities, & Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA), led by Ben Bonner.

Structured Products Group (SPG), co-led by Jennifer Doyle and Chris Pink.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-LO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505006089/en/