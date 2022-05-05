Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 03:37:24 pm EDT
44.46 USD   -2.79%
03:06pWells Fargo Announces Markets Leadership Team in the Corporate & Investment Bank
BU
06:34aCOMPANIES CONFRONT A NEW CLIMATE CHALLENGE : home offices
RE
06:25aFactbox-How companies account for remote work in their carbon footprints
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo Announces Markets Leadership Team in the Corporate & Investment Bank

05/05/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced the formation of six distinct businesses within the Corporate & Investment Bank’s (CIB) Markets group. The leaders of each business line report directly to Mike Riley and Dan Thomas, co-heads of Markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505006089/en/

Mike Riley, co-head of Markets (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Mike Riley, co-head of Markets (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“We are pleased to announce these organizational realignments, designed to better support the advancement of our strategic goals and enable the growth of our Markets business,” said Mike Riley.

Dan Thomas remarked: “We look forward to leveraging our competitive strengths to drive greater client relevance and increased market share by developing a more diversified set of products and capabilities across asset classes.”

Effective immediately, CIB’s Markets group consists of the following six business lines:

  • Credit Sales & Trading, led by Thad Sharrett.
  • Equities, co-led by Judith Barry, head of Equity Products Distribution, and D.J. Langis, head of Equity Products Trading.
  • Foreign Exchange (FX), led by Mark Jones.
  • Municipal Products Group, led by Chuck Peck.
  • Rates, Commodities, & Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA), led by Ben Bonner.
  • Structured Products Group (SPG), co-led by Jennifer Doyle and Chris Pink.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-LO


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
03:06pWells Fargo Announces Markets Leadership Team in the Corporate & Investment Bank
BU
06:34aCOMPANIES CONFRONT A NEW CLIMATE CHA : home offices
RE
06:25aFactbox-How companies account for remote work in their carbon footprints
RE
04:41aFour Corners Property Trust Buys 2 Wells Fargo Bank Branches for $5.1 Million
MT
05/05WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 4.00 Percent
BU
05/04Wells Fargo Announces Interim Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets for Oil & Gas and Power ..
BU
05/03Mohawk Industries Shares Higher After JPMorgan Upgrade
MT
05/03Carvana's Stock Price Down 7% After Wells Fargo Downgrade
MT
05/03People Want to Talk About Money
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 802 M - -
Net income 2022 15 856 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 246 577
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 45,98 $
Average target price 59,86 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.17%174 280
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.31%373 299
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.19%311 157
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%247 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%182 182
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.03%152 311