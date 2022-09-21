Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-21 pm EDT
42.27 USD   -2.63%
04:32pWells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 6.25 Percent
BU
03:11pWells fargo ceo scharf says 'we will follow the law' when asked…
RE
01:15pMaxine Waters grills Wells Fargo CEO over 'fake interviews'
RE
Summary 
Summary

Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 6.25 Percent

09/21/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 6.25 percent from 5.5 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 22, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005997/en/

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 097 M - -
Net income 2022 15 181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 243 674
Free-Float 69,0%
